DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

High School Roundup: Fountain Valley wrestling wins West Torrance Duals

By Daily Pilot staff
Dec 05, 2018 | 11:00 PM
High School Roundup: Fountain Valley wrestling wins West Torrance Duals
Fountain Valley High sophomore wrestler Max Wilner, left, shown competing on Feb. 23, helped the Barons win the West Torrance Duals on Wednesday. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

The Fountain Valley High wrestling team swept its way to the first-place trophy at the West Torrance Duals on Wednesday.

Luis Ramirez (145 pounds), Dylan Zotea (152) and Max Wilner (160) won all of their matches by way of pin.

Advertisement

Kade Ayres (106), Sean Solis (113), Matt Fee (220) and Christian Zeglinski (285) also went undefeated for the Barons (8-1).

Fountain Valley defeated West 49-19, Santa Monica 54-19, and Downey Warren 54-15.

Advertisement

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Pacifica Christian Orange County 61, Los Alamitos 36: Solomon Davis finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds on Wednesday, helping the Tritons win their pool and reach the semifinals of the Corona del Mar Beach Bash.

Pacifica Christian (7-2) will play Trabuco Hills (3-1) in the semifinals at CdM High on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Judah Brown contributed 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Tritons. Houston Mallette had 12 points and Riyaan Jiwani 11.

Estancia 55, Anaheim 24: Ben Pearson led the Eagles with 18 points in Wednesday’s nonleague home game.

Jake Covey added 12 points for Estancia (6-5), which plays at Oxford Academy on Friday at 6 p.m.

Trabuco Hills 52, Edison 48: Kaden Headington had 23 points for the Chargers, who missed out on advancing to the semifinals of the Corona del Mar Beach Bash on Wednesday.

Edison fell to 5-3.

Dana Hills 56, Laguna Beach 41: The Breakers dropped to 4-4 after Wednesday’s nonleague home game.

Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest 59, Sage Hill 37: The Lightning (4-3) lost their second straight game at the Corona del Mar Beach Bash on Wednesday.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Pacifica Christian Orange County 42, San Bernardino Public Safety Academy 31: Hailey MacKay had 29 points to lead the visiting Tritons in Wednesday’s nonleague game.

The Tritons improved to 5-1 overall. They will travel to Liberty Christian (1-4) for a Western League game on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Trabuco Hills 57, Sage Hill 50: Emily Elliott had a team-high 21 points for the Lightning in an Ultimate Flight game of the Hawk Holiday Classic at Ocean View High on Wednesday.

Isabel Gomez added 15 points for Sage Hill (5-2), while Zoe Mazakas added nine points.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Laguna Beach 2, JSerra 2: Jet Rocha had both goals for the visiting Breakers in a nonleague match on Wednesday.

Edison 1, Katella 1: The Chargers’ record is now 2-1-2 after Wednesday’s nonleague road match.

Santa Ana 4, Fountain Valley 1: The Barons’ three-match winning streak to the season ended Wednesday at Santa Ana Stadium.

Tustin 3, Costa Mesa 1: After Wednesday’s contest on the road, the Mustangs are 0-2-1 in their last three matches.

Long Beach Cabrillo 3, Newport Harbor 0: The host Sailors dropped to 1-4 after Wednesday’s nonleague match.

Irvine 2, Ocean View 1: The Seahawks are 0-6 after Wednesday’s nonleague match at home.

::

Twitter: @DailyPilotSport

To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:

David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor

(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com

Twitter: @ByDCP

Fall: football, girls’ golf

Winter: boys’ basketball, boys’ soccer

Spring: baseball, boys’ golf

::

Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter

(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com

Twitter: @mjszabo

Fall: boys’ water polo, girls’ tennis

Winter: girls’ soccer, girls’ water polo

Spring: boys’ tennis, swimming, lacrosse

::

Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter

(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @ProfessorTurner

Fall: girls’ volleyball, cross-country, field hockey

Winter: girls’ basketball, wrestling

Spring: boys’ volleyball, track and field, softball

Advertisement
Advertisement