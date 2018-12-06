High School Roundup: Fountain Valley wrestling wins West Torrance Duals

The Fountain Valley High wrestling team swept its way to the first-place trophy at the West Torrance Duals on Wednesday.
Luis Ramirez (145 pounds), Dylan Zotea (152) and Max Wilner (160) won all of their matches by way of pin.
Kade Ayres (106), Sean Solis (113), Matt Fee (220) and Christian Zeglinski (285) also went undefeated for the Barons (8-1).
Fountain Valley defeated West 49-19, Santa Monica 54-19, and Downey Warren 54-15.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pacifica Christian Orange County 61, Los Alamitos 36: Solomon Davis finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds on Wednesday, helping the Tritons win their pool and reach the semifinals of the Corona del Mar Beach Bash.
Pacifica Christian (7-2) will play Trabuco Hills (3-1) in the semifinals at CdM High on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Judah Brown contributed 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Tritons. Houston Mallette had 12 points and Riyaan Jiwani 11.
Estancia 55, Anaheim 24: Ben Pearson led the Eagles with 18 points in Wednesday’s nonleague home game.
Jake Covey added 12 points for Estancia (6-5), which plays at Oxford Academy on Friday at 6 p.m.
Trabuco Hills 52, Edison 48: Kaden Headington had 23 points for the Chargers, who missed out on advancing to the semifinals of the Corona del Mar Beach Bash on Wednesday.
Edison fell to 5-3.
Dana Hills 56, Laguna Beach 41: The Breakers dropped to 4-4 after Wednesday’s nonleague home game.
Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest 59, Sage Hill 37: The Lightning (4-3) lost their second straight game at the Corona del Mar Beach Bash on Wednesday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Pacifica Christian Orange County 42, San Bernardino Public Safety Academy 31: Hailey MacKay had 29 points to lead the visiting Tritons in Wednesday’s nonleague game.
The Tritons improved to 5-1 overall. They will travel to Liberty Christian (1-4) for a Western League game on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Trabuco Hills 57, Sage Hill 50: Emily Elliott had a team-high 21 points for the Lightning in an Ultimate Flight game of the Hawk Holiday Classic at Ocean View High on Wednesday.
Isabel Gomez added 15 points for Sage Hill (5-2), while Zoe Mazakas added nine points.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Laguna Beach 2, JSerra 2: Jet Rocha had both goals for the visiting Breakers in a nonleague match on Wednesday.
Edison 1, Katella 1: The Chargers’ record is now 2-1-2 after Wednesday’s nonleague road match.
Santa Ana 4, Fountain Valley 1: The Barons’ three-match winning streak to the season ended Wednesday at Santa Ana Stadium.
Tustin 3, Costa Mesa 1: After Wednesday’s contest on the road, the Mustangs are 0-2-1 in their last three matches.
Long Beach Cabrillo 3, Newport Harbor 0: The host Sailors dropped to 1-4 after Wednesday’s nonleague match.
Irvine 2, Ocean View 1: The Seahawks are 0-6 after Wednesday’s nonleague match at home.
