High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ basketball wins Tartan Classic

Dayne Chalmers had 28 points and Sam Barela earned tournament MVP honors as the Newport Harbor High boys’ basketball team beat University 71-58 on Saturday night in the Tartan Classic tournament championship game at St. Margaret’s.
Robbie Spooner, an all-tournament team selection, scored 25 points on Saturday and hit four three-pointers. Barela had nine assists and averaged eight assists per game for the tournament.
Newport Harbor (9-1), ranked tied for 16th in CIF Southern Section Division 2AA, plays at San Juan Hills on Wednesday.
Long Beach Wilson 51, Huntington Beach 41: All-tournament team selection Nick Saccacio had 15 points for the Oilers in Saturday’s Artesia tournament game.
Jack Johnson scored 10 points for Huntington Beach (7-7), which hosts Perris Citrus Hill on Friday at 7 p.m. in its first home game of the season.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Marina 8, Ontario 1: Freshman Lana Kardos had three goals and two assists for the Vikings in the inaugural Westminster tournament championship game Saturday at Westminster High.
Junior Makenna Reynolds also scored twice for Marina (6-3), while junior goalkeeper Emma Marsh made six saves.
The Vikings also beat Tustin 4-3 in overtime earlier Saturday, with Kardos scoring the game-winner and Marsh making 13 saves.
Newport Harbor 11, Coronado 7: Taylor Smith scored four goals as the Sailors got their first win of the season in the nonleague match Saturday on the road.
Annie Rankin and Kili Skibby each had two goals and two assists for Newport. Erin Ross made eight saves.
Newport Harbor (1-1) hosts El Toro on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Newport Harbor 1, Simi Valley Royal 0: Skylynn Rodriguez scored a second-half penalty kick to help the Sailors win Pool A at the Best in the West Winter Soccer Classic on Saturday at Newport Harbor High.
Jessica Gardner and Sammy Nowak combined on the shutout in goal for Newport Harbor (4-0-1).
Rodriguez had two goals and Mackenzee Blaser scored one as the Sailors beat El Toro 3-0 in another pool-play game earlier Saturday. Emily Johnson assisted on all three goals.
Newport Harbor hosts Valencia of Placentia on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in a nonleague match.
Corona del Mar 3, Laguna Hills 0: Megan Chelf scored twice and Mia Ferrentino added a goal for the Sea Kings in Saturday’s Best in the West Winter Soccer Classic Pool K game at Portola High.
Emily Mickelsen and Avery Doherty had assists for CdM (6-0-1), which won its pool. The Sea Kings also beat Lakewood 1-0 earlier Saturday, with Chelf scoring again, assisted by Ferrentino.
Chelf has 12 goals this season for CdM, which plays at El Toro on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Edison 3, Trabuco Hills 0: Morgan Roberts, Madi Mamelli and Cecilia Roghair all scored for the Chargers in the Aliso Cup Governors Cup division semifinal match Saturday at San Juan Hills High.
Kelli McKay had an assist for the Chargers (3-2), who also beat Diamond Bar’s junior varsity team 9-0 earlier Saturday. Rachelle Elve, Emily Crownfield, Chloe Helenihi and Riley O’Brien all scored, while Roberts, Nicole Field, Roghair and Kate Davies had assists.
Edison plays Diamond Bar’s varsity team for the Governors Cup division title on Monday at 3 p.m. at Laguna Niguel Skate Soccer Park.
Aliso Niguel 1, Huntington Beach 0: The Oilers fell in the Aliso Cup Champions Cup division semifinals Saturday at Aliso Niguel High.
WRESTLING
Edison Beach Bash: The host Chargers had seven placers on Saturday to take fourth place (137 points) in the Edison Beach Bash.
Jarred Jimenez won the 182-pound weight class after reaching the final via three victories by decision.
Jacob Iida was the runner-up at 152 pounds. He went 3-1 with a pair of wins by major decision and a pin.
Nico Gagnon placed third at 138 pounds. He went 4-1 in the tournament, which included two victories by fall.
Andrew Pena Tournament: Newport Harbor’s Austin Osumi had three pins in being crowned the champion of the 195-pound bracket of the Andrew Pena Tournament at Irvine High.
Miguel Licona also had a third-place finish at 182 pounds for the Sailors.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Sage Hill 57, Cypress 45: Emily Elliott had 24 points to lead the Lightning to a win in the Ultimate Flight fifth-place game of the Hawk Holiday Classic on Saturday at Liberty Christian High.
Isabel Gomez added 16 points, and Zoe Mazakas added 10 points for Sage Hill (7-2).
Newport Harbor 51, Capistrano Valley 39: Willa Rath had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Sailors (7-5) to victory in the Soaring Flight third-place game of the Hawk Holiday Classic at Ocean View High.
Emma Fults had six points and 16 rebounds, Reese Vickers had eight points and eight assists, and Cydney Jover chipped in with 13 points.
