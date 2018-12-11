High School Roundup: Corona del Mar boys’ soccer stays perfect

The Corona del Mar High boys’ soccer team improved to 6-0 on Monday.
Taylor Demarais, Jordan Pratt and Matt Katz each scored a first-half goal, and the Sea Kings rolled to a 5-1 nonleague victory at Trabuco Hills.
Nick Wynn and Jennings Torgelson had goals in the second half for CdM, which allowed its first goal since a 4-3 season-opening win at Long Beach Poly on Nov 28.
The Sea Kings play at Aliso Niguel on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Laguna Hills 5, Marina 2: Damian Campos and Adam Biggins had a goal for the Vikings (1-4-1) in Monday’s nonleague road match.
Segerstrom 2, Costa Mesa 1: The visiting Mustangs fell to 0-3-1 in their last four nonleague matches on Monday.
La Mirada 2, Ocean View 1: The Seahawks dropped to 0-8 after Monday’s nonleague match.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Edison 1, Diamond Bar 0: Morgan Roberts’ goal lifted the Chargers to the Aliso Cup Governors Cup division title on Monday.
Kelli McKay had the assist for Edison (4-2), which didn’t allow a goal in bracket play.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Corona del Mar 48, El Dorado 42: Jack Stone led the visiting Sea Kings with 14 points in Monday’s Gary Raya SoCal Elite Tournament opener.
Connor Schimmelpfennig had nine points for CdM (5-3), while John Humphreys and Jack Garza added eight points apiece.
The Sea Kings’ next tournament game is against Woodbridge at University High on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Edison 62, San Clemente 50: Aiden Garnett finished with 23 points in the Chargers’ first game of the Gary Raya SoCal Elite Tournament at El Dorado High on Monday.
Edison (7-4) plays University in the tournament at Woodbridge High on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain Valley 55, San Clemente 47: The Barons improved to 6-4 after starting play in the Lakewood Artesia Tournament on Monday.
