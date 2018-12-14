High School Roundup: Huntington Beach wins Sunset League surfing title

Huntington Beach High’s Sage Guinaldo and Edison’s Francesca Veselko won the boys’ and girls’ shortboard titles, respectively, in the Sunset League All-Star Surfing Championships Wednesday on the south side of the Huntington Beach Pier.
Huntington Beach claimed the team title with 186 points, beating out second-place Edison (133 points), third-place Marina (124) and fourth-place Fountain Valley (35) in three-to-four foot conditions.
For Guinaldo, the victory marked his second straight Sunset League title. But what made this year different for the senior was that he was challenged by his little brother Luke, a freshman, in the six-man final heat.
Luke placed second, followed by Brayden Gratzer (Marina, third place), Jace McNerney (Huntington Beach, fourth), Logan Hofstetter (Huntington Beach, fifth) and Jeff Proodian (Marina, sixth). A total of 32 surfers from the four schools competed in the boys’ varsity shortboard division.
In the girls’ shortboard final, Veselko beat out Summer Balentine (Huntington Beach, second), Chiasa Maruyama (Huntington Beach, third), Danika Gibson (Edison, fourth), Kayla Little (Huntington Beach, fifth), and Danijela Privett (Edison, sixth).
Other champions in their respective divisions included Marina’s Luke McLachlan (boys’ longboard), Edison's Summer Richley (girls’ longboard), Huntington Beach’s Max Lambert (boys’ JV shortboard), Huntington Beach’s Hayden Rouse (girls’ JV shortboard), Edison’s Blaze Roche (progressive maneuver) and Huntington Beach’s Brett Simpson (coaches’ heat).
Huntington Beach also claimed the regular-season crown, going 6-0 in head-to-head contests held during October and November. Edison was 4-2, Marina 2-4 and Fountain Valley 0-6.
— Joe Haakenson
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Newport Harbor 13, San Clemente 12 (OT): Freshman Taylor Smith scored six goals, including the game-winner in sudden-death overtime, for the host Sailors in Thursday’s nonleague match.
Annie Rankin and Emily Cantu each scored twice for the Sailors (3-1), ranked No. 17 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2. Morgan Netherton, Linnea Kelly and Olivia Giolas all added goals, with Netherton, another freshman, adding three assists and six steals.
San Clemente (0-4) is ranked No. 12 in Division 1 and 2.
Erin Ross made six saves for Newport Harbor, which hosts Studio City Harvard-Westlake on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Costa Mesa 17, Santa Ana 5: Sofia Rice had six goals for the Mustangs in their Orange Coast League opener Thursday at home.
Sey Currie added five goals for Costa Mesa (5-5, 1-0 in league), and Taiuta Uiagalelei had three goals.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Capistrano Valley Christian 64, Laguna Beach 45: Nolan Naess finished with 19 points for the Breakers in Thursday’s Capistrano Valley Christian Eagle Classic game.
Laguna Beach (4-6) is 0-2 in the tournament.
San Juan Hills 49, Fountain Valley 39: The Barons dropped their second straight game in the Capistrano Valley Christian Eagle Classic on Thursday.
Fountain Valley (6-6) resumes tournament play against San Bernardino Cajon on Friday at 5 p.m.
