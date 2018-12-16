High School Roundup: Newport Harbor, CdM girls’ soccer teams win at Best in the West tournament

Mackenzee Blaser and Reese Bodas each scored for the Newport Harbor High girls’ soccer team in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Pacifica in the Best in the West Winter Soccer Classic “ABCD” division championship match at Newport Harbor.
It’s the Sailors’ third straight Best in the West tournament title.
Emily Johnson and Sadie Pitchess had assists for Newport Harbor (7-0-3), which also beat University 0-0 (4-2 on penalty kicks) in the division semifinal. Bodas, Jenna McConnaughey, Blaser and Johnson scored penalty kicks, while goalkeeper Sammy Nowak made two saves.
The Sailors host Edison on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a Sunset Conference crossover match.
Corona del Mar 3, Apple Valley 0: Megan Chelf had two goals and an assist for CdM in the Best in the West Winter Soccer Classic “IJKL” division championship match Saturday at Westminster High.
Emily Mickelsen also had a goal and an assist for CdM (8-0-2), while Sara Neiger added an assist. The Sea Kings beat Portola 2-0 in a semifinal earlier Saturday, with Chelf scoring both goals on two assists from Mia Ferrentino.
Chelf has 16 goals in 10 matches this season.
The Sea Kings host Laguna Beach in a Sunset Conference crossover match Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Villa Park 4, Huntington Beach 0: The Oilers lost in the Mater Dei tournament title match Saturday.
Huntington Beach is 4-3-2 this season.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Huntington Beach 13, El Toro 6: Senior Courtney Heydorff scored five goals for the Oilers in Saturday’s nonleague match at Newport Harbor High.
Freshman Shanna Davidson added four goals for Huntington Beach (5-2).
Newport Harbor 6, Harvard-Westlake 3: Freshman Taylor Smith had two goals and three steals for the Sailors in Saturday’s nonleague match at Newport Harbor High.
The Sailors’ other three freshmen on varsity — Alex Love, Lily Gess and Morgan Netherton — all scored one goal, as did sophomore Olivia Giolas.
Erin Ross made eight saves for Newport Harbor (4-1).
BOYS’ SOCCER
Mater Dei 1, Corona del Mar 0: The Sea Kings suffered their second straight loss in Saturday’s nonleague road match.
CdM (6-2) plays at Huntington Beach on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in a Sunset Conference crossover match.
