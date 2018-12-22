High School Roundup: Newport Harbor wrestling duo into semifinals of Ed Springs Tournament

The Newport Harbor High wrestling team is making a strong showing in the upper-weight divisions of the Ed Springs Tournament at Brea Olinda High.
On Friday, 195-pounder Austin Osumi and 220-pounder JJ Perez advanced to the semifinals.
The second-seeded Osumi earned two first-period pins. Perez, who is also the No. 2 seed at 220 pounds, won both of his matches by fall.
Miguel Licona and Luis Torrez are still alive in the consolation bracket at 182 pounds. Also fighting through their respective loser’s brackets are Jack Jones (126), Santino Panasitti (138) and Cole Reynolds (145).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pacifica Christian Orange County 76, Silverton (Ore.) 66: Solomon Davis scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tritons, who reached The 8 tournament championship game in Hillsboro, Ore., on Friday.
Houston Mallette contributed 20 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Pacifica Christian (10-4), which plays Eastside Catholic of Sammamish, Wash., in the final on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Judah Brown had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Tritons.
Corona del Mar 57, Laguna Beach 43: John Humphreys finished with 14 points for the Sea Kings in Friday’s Sunset Conference crossover game on the road.
Jake Hamilton added 12 points for CdM (8-5), while Jack Garza had nine points.
The Sea Kings play El Toro in the Orange County North-South Challenge at Tesoro High on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Nolan Naess had 11 points for the Breakers (4-10), who have lost eight consecutive games. Laguna Beach plays Ramona in the Under Armour Torrey Pines Classic at Carlsbad Sage Creek High on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Edison 60, Huntington Beach 50: The visiting Chargers won their second straight Sunset Conference crossover game on Friday.
Edison (11-5) faces Lake Washington of Kirkland, Wash., in a Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational opener on Wednesday at 9 p.m.
Nick Saccacio led the Oilers with 25 points and six rebounds.
Huntington Beach (8-9) opens with Prairie of Vancouver, Wash., in the Cactus Jam in Tempe, Ariz., on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
El Dorado 70, Costa Mesa 55: Osman Hefner had 24 points in the Mustangs’ nonleague road game on Friday.
Costa Mesa (6-7) begins play in the Santa Barbara Tournament against Panorama City St. Genevieve on Wednesday at noon.
Los Alamitos 71, Fountain Valley 59: The host Barons dropped their sixth game in a row, falling to 6-10 after Friday’s Sunset Conference crossover game.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Corona del Mar 2, Laguna Beach 0: Aidan Holmes and Niko Urban each scored a goal in the visiting Sea Kings’ Sunset Conference crossover match on Friday.
Matt Katz, Grant Glessing and Zane Weaver played well for CdM (8-2).
The Breakers (3-2-3) saw their six-match unbeaten streak end.
Fountain Valley 2, Los Alamitos 1: Sebastian Rus recorded his seventh goal of the season for the host Barons in Friday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.
Fountain Valley (7-1) starts the Mustang Cup against Segerstrom at Lake Forest Sports Park on Wednesday at noon.
Newport Harbor 2, Marina 0: The visiting Sailors improved to 3-5-1 after Friday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.
