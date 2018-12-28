High School Roundup: CdM boys' basketball reaches Santa Barbara Holiday Classic semifinals

Senior center Jack Garza converted two free throws with 0.6 seconds left, lifting the Corona del Mar High boys’ basketball team to the semifinals of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic with a 67-65 victory over Ventura Buena at Santa Barbara High on Thursday.
Garza finished with 15 points, while John Humphreys had a team-high 20 points and three three-pointers.
The Sea Kings (12-5) play Manhattan Beach Mira Costa or Panorama City St. Genevieve in the semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m.
CdM’s Jack Stone contributed 13 points and three three-pointers, and Matt Olson had 11 points.
Newport Harbor 74, Palos Verdes Peninsula 64: Robbie Spooner had 22 points for the Sailors in the Century Elks Classic game Thursday.
Sam Barela scored 16 points and Dayne Chalmers added 15 for Newport Harbor (16-1).
The Sailors, tied for 16th in the CIF Southern Section Division 2AA poll, advanced to Friday's tournament semifinals against El Toro at 6 p.m. at Century High.
Edison 54, Simi Valley Royal 41: The Chargers went on a 24-6 run in the third quarter to improve to 2-0 in the Design Pro Division of the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational on Thursday.
Edison (13-5) faces Murrieta Mesa in the tournament on Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Vancouver (Wash.) Prairie 55, Huntington Beach 42: Nick Saccacio had 10 points in the Oilers’ opening game at the Cactus Jam in Arizona on Thursday.
John Stenlund added nine points and five rebounds for Huntington Beach (8-10), which plays Oregon City in the tournament on Friday at noon. Jack Johnson had eight points and five rebounds.
GIRLS' SOCCER
Newport Harbor 1, Lakewood Mayfair 1: Sadie Pitchess' goal in the 70th minute lifted the host Sailors to the draw in the North Orange County Classic match Thursday.
Newport Harbor also beat Corona 5-0 earlier Thursday behind two goals from Skylynn Rodriguez.
The Sailors (10-0-4), ranked No. 7 in CIF Southern Section Division 1, finished second in their group and resume tournament play Friday.
Huntington Beach 1, Trabuco Hills 0: The Oilers advanced at the Excalibur Tournament of Champions at Silverlakes Sports Complex in Norco on Thursday.
Huntington Beach, the Group C winner, also beat Santa Ynez 4-0 in a group match earlier Thursday.
The Oilers (10-4-2) play Santa Rosa Maria Carrillo in a quarterfinal match Friday at 2 p.m.
Edison 1, Rosary 0: The Chargers won Group H at the Excalibur Tournament of Champions with Thursday's win.
Edison also beat San Diego Southwest 1-0 in another group match Thursday.
The Chargers (8-3) play Foothill in a tournament quarterfinal match Friday at 2 p.m.
BOYS' SOCCER
Estancia 2, Valencia 2 (Estancia wins 4-1 on penalty kicks): Marcos Arreola had a goal and an assist for the Eagles in the North Orange County Classic match Thursday.
Omar Martinez also scored, and Miguel Pena had an assist for Estancia (7-4-1).
Estancia also beat Walnut 1-0 in another tournament match earlier Thursday. Martinez scored, assisted by Arreola.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Newport Harbor 46, Baldwin Park 40: Chloe Swanson had 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Sailors (9-9) in the Larry Doyle/Dan Wiley Tournament on Thursday at Marina High.
Willa Rath also had eight points and 16 rebounds, and Cydney Jover chipped in with seven points.
