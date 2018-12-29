High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys' basketball reaches Century Elks Holiday Classic title game

Sophomore guard Levi Darrow made the go-ahead layup with four seconds left, and the Newport Harbor High boys’ basketball team edged El Toro 61-58 on Friday to advance to the Century Elks Holiday Classic championship game.
The Sailors (17-1) play Sunny Hills in the final at Century High on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Sunny Hills beat Beckman 64-59 in Friday’s other semifinal.
Dayne Chalmers finished with 22 points for the Sailors, who share the No. 16 spot in the CIF Southern Section Division 2AA poll. Sam Barela added 12 points.
Corona del Mar 57, Manhattan Beach Mira Costa 45: Jack Stone scored 17 points for the Sea Kings in the semifinals of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic at Santa Barbara High on Friday.
CdM (12-5) faces tournament host Santa Barbara in the championship game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Jack Garza contributed 11 points, while John Humphreys and Jake Hamilton had nine points apiece.
Edison 61, Murrieta Mesa 33: Kaden Headington finished with 16 points for the Chargers in Friday’s semifinal game of the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational Design Pro Division.
Edison (14-5) plays Palos Verdes in the final at Rancho Mirage High on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Aiden Garnett had 15 points for the Chargers, and Connor Collins added 10 points.
Laguna Beach 67, Cienega (Vail, Ariz.) 42: Nolan Naess led the Breakers with 26 points in the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic at Carlsbad Sage Creek High on Friday.
Laguna Beach (6-11) plays San Diego in the tournament on Saturday at 3:20 p.m.
Fountain Valley 71, Douglas (Minden, Nev.) 41: The Barons (7-12) ended a nine-game losing streak after Friday’s game in the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic.
Vista Tri-City Christian 64, Sage Hill 60: The Lightning dropped to 9-7 after the Tri-City Christian Tournament game on Friday.
Riverside Rubidoux 68, Estancia 46: The Eagles (10-8) lost their second straight pool-play game in their Estancia Coast Classic on Friday.
Fontana Jurupa Hills 72, Los Amigos 51: The Lobos fell to 2-15 after Friday’s pool-play game in the Estancia Coast Classic.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Huntington Beach 53, Laguna Hills 19: Meghan McIntyre had a team-high 13 points to lead the Oilers in the semifinals of the Garden Grove Classic on Friday.
Marisa Tanga added 11 points, and Bella Serrano also had eight points. Andie Payne contributed four blocked shots.
Huntington Beach (11-4) will play Torrance Bishop Montgomery in the final on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Garden Grove High.
The teams met in the CIF Southern Section Division 1A final in 2017, with the Knights defeating the Oilers 41-38.
Newport Harbor 40, Long Beach Wilson 37: Willa Rath had 14 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots to help the Sailors in the Larry Doyle/Dan Wiley Tournament on Friday at Edison High.
Chloe Swanson added 12 points for Newport Harbor (10-9), and Cydney Jover chipped in with nine points.
The Sailors advanced to the consolation final to face Yorba Linda. The game is at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
GIRLS' SOCCER
Edison 2, Beckman 0: Rachelle Elve and Cecilia Roghair scored for the Chargers in Friday's Excalibur Tournament of Champions semifinal match at Silverlakes Sports Complex in Norco.
Emily Crownfield had an assist for Edison (9-3-1), which plays Surf League rival Los Alamitos for the tournament title Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
Elve also scored for Edison in a 1-1 draw against Foothill earlier Friday, assisted by Morgan Roberts. Goalkeeper Kayla Martin made three saves in penalty kicks to help the Chargers advance.
Murrieta Valley 2, Newport Harbor 1: Sadie Pitchess scored for the host Sailors, who dropped their first match of the season Friday in the North Orange County Classic.
Reese Bodas had the assist for Newport Harbor (11-1-4), which also beat Long Beach Millikan 2-1 earlier Friday. Pitchess and Skylynn Rodriguez had the goals.
GIRLS' WATER POLO
Corona del Mar 14, Santa Margarita 5: Sophie Wallace had four goals and two assists for the host Sea Kings in Friday's Bill Barnett Holiday Cup quarterfinal match.
Grace Myers scored three goals for CdM (6-1), while Ella Abbott and Megan Peterson each scored twice. The Sea Kings led 5-4 at halftime before scoring six straight goals in the third quarter.
The Sea Kings also beat Riverside Poly 14-4 in the first round, with Myers scoring four goals and Wallace and Carter Britt each scoring three. Maya Avital made eight saves.
CdM plays Foothill in a tournament semifinal Saturday at 11:45 a.m. at Newport Harbor High.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Sunny Hills 3, Estancia 0: The Eagles dropped to 8-5-1 after Friday’s match in the North Orange County Challenge at Valencia High.
