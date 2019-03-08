DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: Huntington Beach baseball beats Newport Harbor 7-1

By Daily Pilot staff
Mar 07, 2019 | 9:35 PM
Huntington Beach High's Jake Vogel, pictured hitting a home run against Vista Murrieta on May 18, 2018, helped the Oilers beat Newport Harbor 7-1 in Thursday's Sunset Conference crossover game at JSerra High. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Senior Brett Barrera had two hits and three runs batted in as the Huntington Beach High baseball team earned a 7-1 victory against Newport Harbor on Thursday in a Sunset Conference crossover game at JSerra High.

Sean Vogel, Ken Takada and Dylan Ramirez also had two hits each for Huntington Beach (7-2), ranked No. 3 in CIF Southern Section Division 1. The Oilers play at Marina on Friday in a crossover game at 3:15 p.m.

John Olmstead and Braham Duncan each went two for three for Newport Harbor (6-2), which hosts Edison on Friday in a 3:15 p.m. crossover game.

SOFTBALL

Corona del Mar 10, Saddleback Valley Christian 7: Amerys Barshtak went four for four with a double, two stolen bases and two runs batted in for the host Sea Kings in Thursday’s nonleague game.

Christina Bigi, Jordan Davis, Jaidyn Gibson, Sydney Walls and Trasara Alexander each drove in one run for CdM (4-2)

Alexander picked up the win, improving her record to 3-0.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Pacifica Christian Orange County 3-3, Avalon 1-0: Junior setter Caleb Snider finished with 73 assists across two matches, and the visiting Tritons swept a nonleague doubleheader on Thursday.

Pacifica Christian took the first match 23-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20, going on to win the second match 25-12, 25-14, 25-15.

Freshman libero Bennett Penticuff passed 2.4 in serve receive and added 21 digs for the Tritons (4-0).

Junior Josh Sims and senior Isaiah Seward, both middle blockers, tallied 27 and 18 kills, respectively.

BOYS' TENNIS

Costa Mesa 18, Godinez 0: Hritik Ronvelia and Nathan Trieu swept in singles for the Mustangs in Thursday's nonleague road match.

Ethan Votran and Kaden Inskeep swept at No. 1 doubles for Costa Mesa (4-3).

BOYS' GOLF

Mater Dei 180, Edison 190: Tiger Tahvildari was a co-medalist for the Chargers after shooting a two-under-par 34 in Thursday's nonleague match at Santa Ana Country Club.

Edison is 1-1.

