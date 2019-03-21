High School Roundup: Jake Vogel hits walk-off homer for Huntington Beach baseball against Los Alamitos

Jake Vogel hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Huntington Beach baseball earned a 9-7 extra-inning victory over Los Alamitos on Wednesday in a Surf League game at home.
Vogel finished with three hits and four runs batted in for Huntington Beach (11-2, 2-0 in league). Josh Hahn was two for three with two runs scored, while Jag Burden had a hit and a pair of RBIs.
Los Alamitos is 0-2 in the league.
Edison 4, Fountain Valley 2: Caden Aoki threw the complete game for the visiting Chargers in Wednesday's Surf League game, improving to 3-0.
Aoki allowed six hits and one earned run for Edison (11-5, 2-0 in league). He struck out three. Blake Morton was two for three with an RBI, while Cade Liefer doubled and scored a run.
Fountain Valley dropped to 5-9 overall and 0-2 in the league.
Marina 9, Laguna Beach 7: The Vikings rallied from a five-run deficit for the Wave League win on the road Wednesday.
Rocco Peppi was three for four with four RBIs for Marina (10-5, 2-0 in league). Cory Lewis added a pair of hits.
Eric Silva was four for four for Laguna Beach (8-8, 1-1), while Kolton Freeman had two hits and two RBIs.
Canyon 6, Ocean View 1: The Seahawks (11-7) had a five-game winning streak snapped with Wednesday's nonleague road loss.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Newport Harbor 3, Marina 0: The Sailors stayed undefeated with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-13 win in Wednesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match at home.
Dane Carroll had six kills for Newport Harbor (24-0).
Marina is now 10-7.
Corona del Mar 3, Fountain Valley 0: The host Sea Kings swept Wednesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match 25-10, 25-15, 25-16.
CdM improved to 12-4, while Fountain Valley dropped to 8-9.
Los Alamitos 3, Laguna Beach 0: Andrew Reavis had 10 kills for the Breakers, but the host Griffins won 25-21, 25-21, 25-17 in a Sunset Conference crossover match on Wednesday.
Laguna Beach dropped to 8-4.
Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Brethren Christian 0: Caleb Snider finished with 29 assists in the Tritons’ 25-17, 25-14, 25-15 nonleague sweep at Liberty Christian School on Wednesday.
Dan DeMars hit an impressive .450 for Pacifica Christian (7-0), while Bennett Penticuff had five service aces.
BOYS' SWIMMING
Costa Mesa 136, Santa Ana 32: Aidan Blair won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke for the Mustangs in Wednesday's Orange Coast League meet on the road.
Blair touched in 2 minutes 5.91 seconds in the IM and 57.06 seconds in the backstroke. Will Harrington won the 500 freestyle in 5:11.00 for Costa Mesa (2-0 in league).
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Costa Mesa 131, Santa Ana 38: Sophie Blair was a double winner for the Mustangs, taking the 500-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke in Wednesday's Orange Coast League road meet.
Blair touched first in 5 minutes 58.46 seconds in the 500 free and 1:17.39 in the backstroke. Sey Currie won the 200 freestyle in 2:12.80 and the 100 butterfly in 1:13.20 for Costa Mesa (2-0 in league).
TRACK AND FIELD
Sage Hill crossed the finish line first in six events on the track in a San Joaquin League cluster meet on Tuesday at Claremont Webb.
Senior Sydney McCord took the girls’ 400 meters in 1 minute 1.37 seconds, leading four winners for the Lightning girls’ squad.
The other winners were Sophia Lowe in the 200 (28.72), Katie Miller in the 3,200 (13:31.76), and Megan Shean (19.22) in the 100 high hurdles.
On the boys’ side, Sage Hill had two event winners. The 1,600 relay team of Kylen Patel, William Alexander, Luke Nataupsky and Greg Suhr completed the race in 3:45.62.
Zack Karro won the 100 sprint in 11.73.
BOYS' GOLF
Mater Dei 190, Edison 192: Timothy Jung shot an even-par 36 in Wednesday's nonleague match at SeaCliff Country Club.
Edison is 4-2.
