High School Roundup: Ocean View baseball falls at Camarillo

By Daily Pilot staff
Mar 23, 2019 | 9:20 PM
Ocean View's Matt Starr, shown receiving a throw against Segerstrom on March 15, scored two runs in the Seahawks' game at Camarillo on Saturday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Sheldon Knowles and Sean Muirhead each had a hit and run batted in for the Ocean View High baseball team in Saturday’s 7-2 nonleague loss at Camarillo.

Matt Starr had a hit and two runs scored for Ocean View (12-8), which returns to Golden West League play Tuesday at home against Godinez.

