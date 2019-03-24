High School Roundup: Ocean View baseball falls at Camarillo

Sheldon Knowles and Sean Muirhead each had a hit and run batted in for the Ocean View High baseball team in Saturday’s 7-2 nonleague loss at Camarillo.
Matt Starr had a hit and two runs scored for Ocean View (12-8), which returns to Golden West League play Tuesday at home against Godinez.
