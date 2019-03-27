High School Roundup: Ethan Barnes sets Newport Harbor boys' golf record

Senior Ethan Barnes set the Newport Harbor High boys’ golf record for Big Canyon Country Club, shooting five-under-par 31 in the Sailors’ 194-206 win over Fountain Valley on Tuesday in a Sunset Conference crossover match.
Barnes had an eagle on No. 9 and four birdies as part of his round. Sailors coach Scott Tarnow said the previous school record for Big Canyon was a 33.
Sam Thayer (39), Campbell Norris (40), Caden Dewey (42) and Carter Shannon (42) also scored for Newport Harbor (4-1).
Fountain Valley is 4-4.
Edison 175, Los Alamitos 194: The Chargers tied a school record by shooting five under par as a team in a Sunset Conference crossover match on Tuesday at El Dorado Park Golf Course in Long Beach.
Timothy Jung went bogey-free on his round, shooting a five-under 31 with five birdies.
Vito DiBernardo shot a 33 and Tiger Tahvildari 34 for the Chargers (6-2).
BOYS' TENNIS
Laguna Beach 14, Newport Harbor 4: Mason Lebby swept in singles for the Breakers in Tuesday's Wave League match at home.
Casey Boehm and Matthew Duong swept in doubles for Laguna Beach (5-8, 1-1 in league), as did Kyle Herkins and Diego Tellez.
Josh Watkins won twice in singles for Newport Harbor (3-9, 0-1).
Costa Mesa 16, Santa Ana 2: Ethan Votran and Nathan Trieu each swept in singles by 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 scores in the host Mustangs’ Orange Coast League match Tuesday.
Hritik Ronvelia swept in singles for the Mustangs (8-4, 3-0 in league), as did Eli Weiss-Hung and Hartley Tran in doubles.
BASEBALL
Ocean View 6, Godinez 3: Matt Starr was three for four with a triple and three runs batted in for the Seahawks in Tuesday's Golden West League game on the road.
Caleb Hohman had a double and two runs scored for Ocean View (13-8, 8-0 in league).
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Ocean View 3, Western 0: Jackson Petrovich had 10 kills to lead the visiting Seahawks to a 25-16, 25-19, 25-14 sweep in Tuesday’s Golden West League match.
Hunter Miller added 21 assists and six kills for the Seahawks (8-4, 1-3). Christopher Haase added six kills, Devon Vu had five kills and Andrew Hovis chipped in with seven assists.
Ocean View returns to the court on Thursday against visiting Godinez at 4:30 p.m.
