High School Roundup: Jeremy Hayes’ grand slam helps Laguna Beach baseball beat Newport Harbor

Jeremy Hayes was three for three with a grand slam as the Laguna Beach High baseball team beat Newport Harbor 9-6 on Wednesday in a Surf League game at home.
Eric Silva, Cutter Clawson and Kolton Freeman all had two hits for the Breakers (9-9, 2-2 in league).
John Olmstead was two for four with a two-run home run for Newport Harbor (9-5, 2-2). Clay Liolios went one for two with an RBI.
Edison 8, Los Alamitos 1: Sophomore Caden Aoki improved to 4-0 for the host Chargers after Wednesday's Surf League game.
Aoki threw six innings, allowing one earned run and three hits.
Senior Garrett Runyan went three for four with four RBIs for Edison (12-6, 3-1 in league). Senior Hunter Baclig was two for three.
Cypress 9, Huntington Beach 3: Blake Penso hit a two-run home run for the Oilers in Wednesday’s Boras Classic South tournament game at JSerra High.
Cypress (14-2) is the top-ranked team in CIF Southern Section Division 1. Huntington Beach (12-4) is ranked No. 4.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Newport Harbor 3, Los Alamitos 1: Dayne Chalmers led the Sailors with 14 kills in Wednesday’s 25-27, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18 victory over the host Griffins in a Sunset Conference crossover match.
Newport Harbor kept its perfect record intact at 26-0.
Corona del Mar 3, Edison 2: Adam Flood had a team-high 18 kills as the visiting Sea Kings rallied for a 25-22, 19-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-7 victory in Sunset Conference crossover action on Wednesday.
Bryce Dvorak had out 34 assists, and Matt Olson added nine kills for CdM (15-4).
Edison is now 12-11 this season.
Laguna Beach 3, Marina 0: Andrew Reavis led the Breakers with 10 kills in a sweep of the host Vikings 25-14, 25-16, 25-23 in Wednesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.
Enzo Sadler added nine kills for Laguna Beach (10-4).
Marina dropped to 10-10 overall.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Corona del Mar 8, Los Alamitos 4: Richard Eusey scored four goals, and Kyle Cord made 14 saves for the host Sea Kings in Wednesday’s Sunset League contest.
Simon Hall had two goals and one assist for CdM (9-0, 4-0 in league). Logan Ip and Ryan Rector each had one goal.
Jackson Guizan and Lucas Newton had two assists apiece.
SOFTBALL
Edison 6, Huntington Beach 4: Talia Hannappel struck out six over five innings to get the win in Wednesday’s Surf League game.
Jaelyn Operana had three hits and drove in a run for the Chargers (10-4, 1-2). She also pitched two innings.
Jadelyn Allchin went five for five for Huntington Beach (10-3, 2-2 in league).
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Costa Mesa 110, Calvary Chapel 70: Aidan Blair won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke for the Mustangs in Wednesday’s Orange Coast League meet at home.
Grant Gostin won the 100 freestyle in 53.97 seconds for Costa Mesa (3-0 in league), which hosts Katella in a nonleague meet Friday.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Calvary Chapel 94, Costa Mesa 71: Sophie Blair won the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes 53.23 seconds for the Mustangs in Wednesday’s Orange Coast League meet at home.
Costa Mesa is 2-1 in the league, while Calvary Chapel improves to 3-0.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Palos Verdes 14, Corona del Mar 4: Scott Thompson and Max Krykunenko each won one singles set for the Sea Kings in Wednesday’s nonleague road match.
CdM, ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 1, fell to 8-6. Palos Verdes is No. 4 in Division 1.
