High School Roundup: Huntington Beach baseball wins opener at National High School Invitational

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 03, 2019 | 10:40 PM
Huntington Beach High's Josh Hahn, seen hitting a triple against Fountain Valley on March 15, belted a two-run homer in the Oilers' 11-2 win over Northwest Guilford in Wednesday's National High School Invitational opener in Cary, N.C. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Josh Hahn had a two-run home run and drove in three runs as the Huntington Beach High baseball team beat Northwest Guilford (N.C.) 11-2 on Wednesday in the opening round of the National High School Invitational tournament in Cary, N.C.

The UCLA-bound Hahn also got the win, allowing two hits in five shutout innings. The left-hander walked three and struck out four.

Jag Burden was three for three with two runs scored for the Oilers (15-4), while Cole Minato was two for three with two runs batted in.

Huntington Beach plays Monsignor Place (Fla.) in a tournament quarterfinal game Thursday.

Newport Harbor 3, Segerstrom 2: Kelly Austin threw a complete game Wednesday, striking out 12 and allowing three hits and one earned run in the Sailors’ last game in the Ryan Lemmon Baseball Tournament at Irvine’s Orange County Great Park.

Austin, who only walked one, also had a hit for Newport Harbor (12-7), which went 3-1 in the tournament.

Newport Harbor’s Braham Duncan had a two-run double in the first inning.

Corona del Mar 9, Valencia 4: Matt DeCrona went two for three with two RBIs and a run scored in the Sea Kings’ final game of the Ryan Lemmon Baseball Tournament at Orange County Great Park in Irvine on Wednesday.

Luc Stuka had a triple and two RBIs for the Sea Kings (15-7-1), who finished 2-2 in the tournament.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Newport Harbor 3, Laguna Beach 0: Blake Ludes had six kills for the visiting Sailors, who improved to 29-0 overall and 2-0 in the Surf League with Tuesday’s 25-18, 25-19, 25-15 sweep.

Laguna Beach dropped to 10-6 overall and 0-2 in the league.

SOFTBALL

Costa Mesa 21, Saddleback 1: Hailie Salyer went four for four with three runs batted in to lead the host Mustangs in Wednesday’s Orange Coast League game.

Haley Wolf had three hits, including two doubles, to go with three RBIs. Vanessa Rodriguez had a home run and three RBIs, and Katie Belmontes added a pair of doubles.

Alexis Litvak struck out nine in five innings for the Mustangs (6-10, 3-1 in league).

Fountain Valley 10, Laguna Beach 1: Samara Ortega and CJ Garcia homered for the visiting Barons in a Wave League game on Wednesday at Thurston Middle School.

Garcia earned the win for the Barons (7-12-1, 3-1 in league).

Laguna Beach fell to 4-8 overall and 0-3 in the league.

BOYS' TENNIS

Corona del Mar 17, Edison 1: Bradley Amor and Luke Muradliyan won two doubles sets for the visiting Sea Kings in Wednesday's Sunset Conference crossover match.

Tyler Hollander and John Dick also won two doubles sets for CdM (12-6).

