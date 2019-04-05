DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

High School Roundup: Edison boys' tennis clinches outright Wave League title

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 04, 2019 | 10:05 PM
High School Roundup: Edison boys' tennis clinches outright Wave League title
Edison High's Jason You, pictured hitting a forehand winner on March 7 at Laguna Beach, swept in singles for the Chargers in Thursday's 15-3 win over Marina. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Jason You and Alex Nguyen swept in singles as the Edison High boys' tennis team clinched the outright Wave League championship with a 15-3 home win against Marina on Thursday.

Ryan Lum and Logan Sherouse swept in doubles for Edison (10-8, 5-0 in league), which earned the first league title in coach Dave Lemons' 12-year tenure.

Advertisement

Marina fell to 3-11 overall and 0-4 in the league.

Costa Mesa 16, Estancia 2: The visiting Mustangs swept in doubles in Thursday's Orange Coast League match.

Advertisement

Eli Weiss-Hung and Harley Tran swept 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 for Costa Mesa (12-4, 6-0 in league), which has won six straight matches. The Mustangs also won seven singles sets, and No. 1 player Ethan Votran swept.

Jake Hastings won two of three singles matches for Estancia (1-10, 0-6).

Costa Mesa swept three league matches with Estancia this season.

Laguna Beach 10, Newport Harbor 8: Kyle Herkins and Diego Tellez swept in doubles for the Breakers in Thursday's Wave League match on the road.

Laguna Beach is 7-9 overall and 3-2 in the league, while Newport Harbor fell to 5-11, 1-3.

BASEBALL

Monsignor Pace (Fla.) 9, Huntington Beach 2: Jag Burden, Dylan Ramirez and Nick Upstill each had hits for the Oilers in Thursday's National High School Invitational quarterfinal game in Cary, N.C.

Huntington Beach (16-5) bounced back with a 4-4-3 win over Desert Oasis (Nev.) in a nine-inning consolation game. Josh Hahn was two for four with two runs batted in.

Jag Burden and Joe Yost also had hits for the Oilers.

Edison 2, Downey 0: Caden Aoki allowed two hits in six shutout innings for the Chargers in Thursday's nonleague home game.

Aoki scored two runs and Cade Liefer had a run-scoring single for Edison (14-7).

SOFTBALL

Newport Harbor 5, Fountain Valley 3: Kendall Kelly’s fifth-inning two-run single to left field put the host Sailors ahead by one run Thursday, helping them improve to 6-0 in the Surf League.

Lindsey Blanchfield went two for four with two runs scored for Newport Harbor, which is 15-5 overall.

Reliever Clare Austin picked up the win by throwing three scoreless innings.

Brooke Pace was two for four with a double for Fountain Valley (7-13-1, 3-2 in league).

BOYS’ GOLF

Newport Harbor 194, Huntington Beach 205: Ethan Barnes fired a two-under-par 36, earning medalist honors for the Sailors in Thursday’s Surf League match at Big Canyon Country Club.

Campbell Norris and Caden Dewey each had 39s for Newport Harbor (6-2, 1-1 in league), followed by 41s from Sam Thayer and Carter Shannon.

Cathen Peterson-Cheek shot a 38 in the Oilers’ league opener.

Edison 181, Corona del Mar 188: Junior Tiger Tahvildari shot three-under-par 33 for medalist honors in the Chargers' Surf League opener Thursday at SeaCliff Country Club.

Vito DiBernardo and Tony DiBernardo each shot even-par for Edison (8-2), as did TJ Jenkins for the Sea Kings (8-1, 1-1 in league).

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Ocean View 3, Western 0: Jackson Petrovich finished with eight kills and six digs in the Seahawks’ 25-15, 25-14, 25-16 sweep in Thursday’s Golden West League match at home.

Devon Vu had eight kills with 2½ blocks for Ocean View (10-5, 3-4 in league). Kermel Anwell added 10 digs and Andrew Hovis had nine assists.

Hunter Miller contributed 13 assists, five kills and four service aces.

DIVING

Marina Viking Invitational: Marina's boys' and girls' diving teams finished first and second, respectively, in the meet Thursday at home.

::

Twitter: @DailyPilotSport

To report scores, breaking news or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:

David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor

(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com

Twitter: @ByDCP

Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter

(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com

Twitter: @mjszabo

Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter

(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @ProfessorTurner

Advertisement
Advertisement