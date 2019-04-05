High School Roundup: Edison boys' tennis clinches outright Wave League title

Jason You and Alex Nguyen swept in singles as the Edison High boys' tennis team clinched the outright Wave League championship with a 15-3 home win against Marina on Thursday.
Ryan Lum and Logan Sherouse swept in doubles for Edison (10-8, 5-0 in league), which earned the first league title in coach Dave Lemons' 12-year tenure.
Marina fell to 3-11 overall and 0-4 in the league.
Costa Mesa 16, Estancia 2: The visiting Mustangs swept in doubles in Thursday's Orange Coast League match.
Eli Weiss-Hung and Harley Tran swept 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 for Costa Mesa (12-4, 6-0 in league), which has won six straight matches. The Mustangs also won seven singles sets, and No. 1 player Ethan Votran swept.
Jake Hastings won two of three singles matches for Estancia (1-10, 0-6).
Costa Mesa swept three league matches with Estancia this season.
Laguna Beach 10, Newport Harbor 8: Kyle Herkins and Diego Tellez swept in doubles for the Breakers in Thursday's Wave League match on the road.
Laguna Beach is 7-9 overall and 3-2 in the league, while Newport Harbor fell to 5-11, 1-3.
BASEBALL
Monsignor Pace (Fla.) 9, Huntington Beach 2: Jag Burden, Dylan Ramirez and Nick Upstill each had hits for the Oilers in Thursday's National High School Invitational quarterfinal game in Cary, N.C.
Huntington Beach (16-5) bounced back with a 4-4-3 win over Desert Oasis (Nev.) in a nine-inning consolation game. Josh Hahn was two for four with two runs batted in.
Jag Burden and Joe Yost also had hits for the Oilers.
Edison 2, Downey 0: Caden Aoki allowed two hits in six shutout innings for the Chargers in Thursday's nonleague home game.
Aoki scored two runs and Cade Liefer had a run-scoring single for Edison (14-7).
SOFTBALL
Newport Harbor 5, Fountain Valley 3: Kendall Kelly’s fifth-inning two-run single to left field put the host Sailors ahead by one run Thursday, helping them improve to 6-0 in the Surf League.
Lindsey Blanchfield went two for four with two runs scored for Newport Harbor, which is 15-5 overall.
Reliever Clare Austin picked up the win by throwing three scoreless innings.
Brooke Pace was two for four with a double for Fountain Valley (7-13-1, 3-2 in league).
BOYS’ GOLF
Newport Harbor 194, Huntington Beach 205: Ethan Barnes fired a two-under-par 36, earning medalist honors for the Sailors in Thursday’s Surf League match at Big Canyon Country Club.
Campbell Norris and Caden Dewey each had 39s for Newport Harbor (6-2, 1-1 in league), followed by 41s from Sam Thayer and Carter Shannon.
Cathen Peterson-Cheek shot a 38 in the Oilers’ league opener.
Edison 181, Corona del Mar 188: Junior Tiger Tahvildari shot three-under-par 33 for medalist honors in the Chargers' Surf League opener Thursday at SeaCliff Country Club.
Vito DiBernardo and Tony DiBernardo each shot even-par for Edison (8-2), as did TJ Jenkins for the Sea Kings (8-1, 1-1 in league).
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Ocean View 3, Western 0: Jackson Petrovich finished with eight kills and six digs in the Seahawks’ 25-15, 25-14, 25-16 sweep in Thursday’s Golden West League match at home.
Devon Vu had eight kills with 2½ blocks for Ocean View (10-5, 3-4 in league). Kermel Anwell added 10 digs and Andrew Hovis had nine assists.
Hunter Miller contributed 13 assists, five kills and four service aces.
DIVING
Marina Viking Invitational: Marina's boys' and girls' diving teams finished first and second, respectively, in the meet Thursday at home.
