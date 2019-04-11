DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: Huntington Beach baseball rallies to beat Fountain Valley

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 10, 2019 | 10:25 PM
Huntington Beach High's Dylan Ramirez, seen doubling in two runs against Fountain Valley on March 15, drove in the go-ahead run in the Oilers' 8-7 comeback road win over the Barons Wednesday. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

The Huntington Beach High baseball team scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning, rallying for an 8-7 win at Fountain Valley on Wednesday in a Surf League game.

Cole DiMarco had a three-run triple to tie the score at 7-7 for first-place Huntington Beach (18-5, 4-0 in league), ranked No. 6 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 poll. Dylan Ramirez then scored DiMarco with a hit.

Jag Burden, Jake Vogel and Josh Hahn each had two hits and two runs scored for Huntington Beach.

Sebastian Murillo was two for four with a home run, a double and six runs batted in for Fountain Valley (6-14, 0-5).

Marina 3, Edison 2 (nine innings): Dylan Holt's two-out double scored Rocco Peppi as the Vikings were walk-off winners Wednesday in the Sunset Conference crossover game at home.

Marina coach Toby Hess earned his 200th career victory.

Chase Hennessey allowed no earned runs in 6 2/3 innings for Marina (15-9), ranked No. 5 in CIF Southern Section Division 3. Andrew Sojka blanked Edison for the final 2 1/3 innings.

Edison is now 14-9 overall.

South Torrance 9, Laguna Beach 3: Cutter Clawson and Charlie Pillsbury were each two for four with a double for the Breakers in Wednesday's nonleague game at home.

Kolton Freeman and Will Potraz each had two hits for Laguna Beach (14-9).

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Huntington Beach 3, Corona del Mar 1: Drake Goering and Sinjin Choi each had 15 kills in the Oilers’ 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18 win in Wednesday’s Clash of the Titans opener at Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Cayman LaFontaine added 11 kills for Huntington Beach (21-6).

CdM is now 17-6 overall.

SOFTBALL

Calvary Chapel 14, Estancia 1: Dylann Douglass drove in the lone run for the visiting Eagles with a triple in Wednesday’s Orange Coast League game.

Estancia fell to 5-9-1 overall and 3-3 in the league.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Los Alamitos 9, Edison 7: The host Chargers dropped to 8-5 overall and 4-3 in Sunset League play on Wednesday.

