High School Roundup: Huntington Beach baseball rallies to beat Fountain Valley

The Huntington Beach High baseball team scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning, rallying for an 8-7 win at Fountain Valley on Wednesday in a Surf League game.
Cole DiMarco had a three-run triple to tie the score at 7-7 for first-place Huntington Beach (18-5, 4-0 in league), ranked No. 6 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 poll. Dylan Ramirez then scored DiMarco with a hit.
Jag Burden, Jake Vogel and Josh Hahn each had two hits and two runs scored for Huntington Beach.
Sebastian Murillo was two for four with a home run, a double and six runs batted in for Fountain Valley (6-14, 0-5).
Marina 3, Edison 2 (nine innings): Dylan Holt's two-out double scored Rocco Peppi as the Vikings were walk-off winners Wednesday in the Sunset Conference crossover game at home.
Marina coach Toby Hess earned his 200th career victory.
Chase Hennessey allowed no earned runs in 6 2/3 innings for Marina (15-9), ranked No. 5 in CIF Southern Section Division 3. Andrew Sojka blanked Edison for the final 2 1/3 innings.
Edison is now 14-9 overall.
South Torrance 9, Laguna Beach 3: Cutter Clawson and Charlie Pillsbury were each two for four with a double for the Breakers in Wednesday's nonleague game at home.
Kolton Freeman and Will Potraz each had two hits for Laguna Beach (14-9).
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Huntington Beach 3, Corona del Mar 1: Drake Goering and Sinjin Choi each had 15 kills in the Oilers’ 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18 win in Wednesday’s Clash of the Titans opener at Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Cayman LaFontaine added 11 kills for Huntington Beach (21-6).
CdM is now 17-6 overall.
SOFTBALL
Calvary Chapel 14, Estancia 1: Dylann Douglass drove in the lone run for the visiting Eagles with a triple in Wednesday’s Orange Coast League game.
Estancia fell to 5-9-1 overall and 3-3 in the league.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Los Alamitos 9, Edison 7: The host Chargers dropped to 8-5 overall and 4-3 in Sunset League play on Wednesday.
::
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores, breaking news or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Twitter: @ByDCP
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Twitter: @mjszabo
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner