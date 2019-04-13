DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: Newport Harbor baseball rallies for win in Halo Classic showcase

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 12, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Newport Harbor's Kelly Austin, seen celebrating a double during the Battle of the Bay on March 20, drove in three runs in the Sailors' nonleague win over Foothill on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Kelly Austin was two for three with three runs batted in, and the Newport Harbor High baseball team beat Foothill 7-6 in Friday's Halo Classic nonleague game at Angel Stadium.

Cameron Mahaffy was three for four with a run scored and an RBI, while John Olmstead was two for four with two RBIs.

The Sailors (13-7) scored twice in the top of the seventh inning for the comeback victory.

Ocean View 14, Garden Grove 0: Daniel Mayorga was three for four with a double for the Seahawks in Friday's Golden West League game on the road.

Gavin Kennedy was two for four with two runs scored and two runs driven in for Ocean View (18-9, 13-0 in league).

