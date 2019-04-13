High School Roundup: Newport Harbor baseball rallies for win in Halo Classic showcase

Kelly Austin was two for three with three runs batted in, and the Newport Harbor High baseball team beat Foothill 7-6 in Friday's Halo Classic nonleague game at Angel Stadium.
Cameron Mahaffy was three for four with a run scored and an RBI, while John Olmstead was two for four with two RBIs.
The Sailors (13-7) scored twice in the top of the seventh inning for the comeback victory.
Ocean View 14, Garden Grove 0: Daniel Mayorga was three for four with a double for the Seahawks in Friday's Golden West League game on the road.
Gavin Kennedy was two for four with two runs scored and two runs driven in for Ocean View (18-9, 13-0 in league).
