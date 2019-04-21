DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: Laguna Beach boys’ volleyball ties for ninth at Redondo Varsity Classic

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 20, 2019 | 10:50 PM
Geste Bianchi of Laguna Beach High boys' volleyball, shown competing against Edison on March 15, had 18 kills in a win over Palos Verdes at the Redondo tournament on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Laguna Beach High boys’ volleyball team tied for ninth in the 24-team Redondo Varsity Classic tournament Saturday at Redondo Union High.

Laguna Beach (13-11) lost to San Diego Westview 25-23, 25-17 on Saturday before picking up two wins. The Breakers beat Oak Park 25-23, 25-23 and outlasted Palos Verdes 23-25, 25-19, 16-14.

Junior opposite hitter Geste Bianchi had 18 kills and four solo blocks for the Breakers in the win over Palos Verdes.

Overall, Laguna Beach went 3-3 in the tournament.

The Breakers, who are 0-4 in the Surf League, conclude league play with home matches against Huntington Beach on Monday and Corona del Mar on Tuesday.

