High School Roundup: Sage Hill advances three at Ojai Tennis Tournament

In the CIF Doubles division, Sage Hill's Steven Ferry and Rohun Krishnan beat a team from San Diego St. Augustine 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and then topped a team from Los Alamitos 6-2, 7-5. Ferry and Krishnan play Ryan Lam and Ethan Sherwood of Westlake in the round of 16 on Friday at 8 a.m. at Libbey Park South.