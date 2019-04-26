High School Roundup: Sage Hill advances three at Ojai Tennis Tournament

Sage Hill School senior Emin Torlic won twice Thursday to advance to the round of 16 in the CIF Singles division of the 119th annual Ojai Tennis Tournament.
Torlic beat Zihao Wang of San Marino 6-4, 6-2 and he then beat Michael Hao of San Diego Torrey Pines 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. Torlic will play Brett Brinkman of West Hills Chaminade in the round of 16 at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Libbey Park.
Edison's Jason You beat Andrew Mendelson of Brentwood 7-6, 6-3 in the first round before he was beaten by Harry Yang of Northwood, 6-1, 6-1. Yang had defeated Fountain Valley's Ryan Trinh 6-1, 6-2 in the first round.
Corona del Mar's Kyle Pham lost 6-3, 7-5 to Tim Dzhurinskiy of Manhattan Beach Mira Costa in the first round.
In the CIF Doubles division, Sage Hill's Steven Ferry and Rohun Krishnan beat a team from San Diego St. Augustine 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and then topped a team from Los Alamitos 6-2, 7-5. Ferry and Krishnan play Ryan Lam and Ethan Sherwood of Westlake in the round of 16 on Friday at 8 a.m. at Libbey Park South.
Laguna Beach's Andrew Johnson and Mason Lebby beat a team from Eagle Rock 6-3, 6-0 in the first round before losing 6-1, 7-5 to a team from San Clemente. Newport Harbor's Prescott Cook and Josh Watkins beat a team from Valencia of Valencia 6-3, 6-3 in the first round before losing 7-6, 6-3 to a team from Ventura.
Justin Nguyen and Ben Nguyen of Fountain Valley lost 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 in the first round to a team from Santa Barbara.
Orange Coast League tournament: Costa Mesa freshman Ethan Votran won the league singles title, while freshman Eli Weiss-Hung and sophomore Hartley Tran won the doubles title Thursday at Costa Mesa Tennis Center.
Votran beat Jake Hastings of Estancia 6-1, 7-5 in the singles title match. Weiss-Hung and Tran beat Costa Mesa teammates Devon Chaveron and Devon Rogan 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in the doubles title match.
All six local players advance to the CIF Southern Section Individuals tournament, which begins May 16.
BASEBALL
Huntington Beach 5, Edison 4: Nick Upstill was four for four with two doubles and two runs scored for the Oilers in Thursday's Surf League finale on the road.
Brett Barrera was three for four with four runs batted in for league champion Huntington Beach (22-6, 8-1 in league).
Hunter Baclig, Blake Morton and Ryan Ruiz each had two hits for second-place Edison (16-13, 4-5 in league).
Both teams have qualified for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, which begin next week. They learn of their opening-round opponent on Monday, when the section releases the playoff pairings.
Ocean View 4, Segerstrom 3: Michael Fernandez and Sheldon Knowls each had two hits and drove in a run as the Seahawks concluded a perfect Golden West League campaign Thursday at home.
Knowls got the win for Ocean View (21-10, 15-0 in league), allowing one run and three hits in five innings. He walked four and struck out eight.
Ocean View competes in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs next week.
Marina 4, Newport Harbor 1: Braden Wylde was three for four with two RBIs for the visiting Vikings in Thursday's Wave League finale.
Rocco Peppi, Troy Kent and Cory Lewis each had two hits for the league champion Vikings (19-10, 7-2 in league), who will play in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs next week.
The season ended for Newport Harbor (16-9, 3-6), which finished tied for third in league play.
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Orange Coast League finals: Costa Mesa's Sophie Blair won the 200-yard freestyle as the host Mustangs won the league title Thursday.
Blair touched in 2 minutes 7.61 seconds. She was also second in the 500 free (5:43.19).
Hannah Reese finished second in the 200 free (2:08.04), and Alyssa LeCours was second in the 100 butterfly (1:16.66).
Sey Currie finished third in the 200 individual medley (2:31.17) and 100 free (58.93) for Costa Mesa. Sophia Catania won the breaststroke.
Costa Mesa finished with 380 points, followed by Estancia in second with 238 points. Calvary Chapel was third.
BOYS' SWIMMING
Orange Coast League finals: Aidan Blair won the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke for the Mustangs, who won the league title Thursday at home.
Blair touched in 49.83 seconds in the butterfly and 52.22 in the backstroke.
Beau Zachary won the 50 free (23.51), and Caedmon Fisher won the 100 free (52.03). Will Harrington was the 200 free champion in 1:52.79 for Costa Mesa, which also won all three relays.
Calvary Chapel finished second in the league, with Estancia in third.
BOYS' GOLF
Corona del Mar 188, Huntington Beach 189: Calder Overfelt shared medalist honors as the Sea Kings clinched the outright Surf League title Thursday at Newport Beach Country Club.
Overfelt shot an even-par 35 for CdM (12-1, 5-1 in league). TJ Jenkins carded a 36, while Guy Clauss (37), John Tipton (38) and Ryan Shih (42) also scored.
The Sea Kings compete at the two-day Surf League tournament beginning Monday at San Clemente Municipal Golf Course.
::
To report scores, breaking news or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Twitter: @ByDCP
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Twitter: @mjszabo
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner
::
Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.
For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.