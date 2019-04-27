High School Roundup: Sage Hill players lose in round of 16 at Ojai Tennis Tournament

Sage Hill School senior Emin Torlic lost in the round of 16 of the CIF Singles division Friday at the 119th annual Ojai Tennis Tournament.
Torlic was beaten by Brett Brinkman of West Hills Chaminade, 6-3, 7-5.
In the CIF Doubles division, Sage Hill's Steven Ferry and Rohun Krishnan also lost in the round of 16 to Ryan Lam and Ethan Sherwood of Westlake, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
::
::
