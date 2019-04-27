DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

High School Roundup: Sage Hill players lose in round of 16 at Ojai Tennis Tournament

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 26, 2019 | 8:45 PM
High School Roundup: Sage Hill players lose in round of 16 at Ojai Tennis Tournament
Sage Hill School's Emin Torlic, shown hitting a return against Palisades on April 6, exited Friday in the round of 16 at the Ojai Tennis Tournament. (Christine Cotter)

Sage Hill School senior Emin Torlic lost in the round of 16 of the CIF Singles division Friday at the 119th annual Ojai Tennis Tournament.

Torlic was beaten by Brett Brinkman of West Hills Chaminade, 6-3, 7-5.

Advertisement

In the CIF Doubles division, Sage Hill's Steven Ferry and Rohun Krishnan also lost in the round of 16 to Ryan Lam and Ethan Sherwood of Westlake, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

::

Advertisement

To report scores, breaking news or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:

David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor

(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com

Twitter: @ByDCP

Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter

(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com

Twitter: @mjszabo

Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter

(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @ProfessorTurner

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

Advertisement
Advertisement