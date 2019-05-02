DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: Edison boys' tennis edges Tesoro to open CIF Division 2 playoffs

By Daily Pilot staff
May 01, 2019 | 9:30 PM
Edison High's Jason You, pictured hitting a backhand against Laguna Beach on March 7, helped the Chargers to a 10-8 win over Tesoro in Wednesday's CIF Southern Section Division 2 first-round match. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Jason You swept in singles as the Edison High boys' tennis team beat Tesoro 10-8 on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs at home.

Logan Sherouse and Ryan Lum won twice in doubles, including the clinching set, as the Chargers (13-9) rallied from a 7-5 deficit after two rounds. Nick Beebe and Blake Hepburn also won twice in doubles.

Edison hosts West Torrance in the second round Friday.

Laguna Beach 14, Alhambra Mark Keppel 4: Kyle Herkins and Diego Tellez swept at No. 1 doubles for the Breakers in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs Wednesday on the road.

Casey Boehm and Matthew Duong also swept in doubles, while Mason Lebby, Andrew Johnson and Ian MacLaughlin won two singles sets each.

Laguna Beach (9-9) hosts Redlands East Valley in the second round Friday.

Costa Mesa 12, Ontario 6: Ethan Votran swept at No. 1 singles for the host Mustangs in Wednesday's CIF Southern Section Division 5 first-round playoff match.

Costa Mesa (16-4), which has won 10 straight matches, plays at Oak Hills in the second round Friday.

BOYS' SWIMMING

CIF Southern Section Division 3 preliminaries: Sage Hill's Jason Schreiber qualified first in the 200-yard individual medley and second in the 100 breaststroke Wednesday at Riverside City College.

Schreiber touched in 1 minute 50.02 seconds in the individual medley and 55.80 in the breaststroke. Schreiber, Kyle Wong, Adam Yang and Matthew Charles qualified seventh in the 200 medley relay (1:40.09).

Costa Mesa's Aidan Blair qualifed second in both the 200 freestyle (1:41.06) and 100 butterfly (49.86).

The finals are at Riverside City College Thursday at 4 p.m.

CIF Southern Section Division 4 preliminaries: Ocean View senior Dominic Falcon qualified first in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events Wednesday at Riverside City College.

Falcon touched in 1 minute 38.91 seconds in the 200 free and 4:30.22 in the 500 free. Both times are All-American consideration times. He is trying to win both events for the third straight year.

The finals are at 4 p.m. Friday back at Riverside City College.

GIRLS' SWIMMING

CIF Southern Section Division 3 preliminaries: Sage Hill's Nicole Harvey qualified ninth in the 50-yard freestyle Wednesday at Riverside City College.

Harvey touched in 25.05 seconds. Sydney Rossman, Sarah Fischer, Sophia Schreiber and Harvey also qualifiied ninth in the 400 free relay in 3:44.82.

The finals are at Riverside City College Thursday at 4 p.m.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Brethren Christian 3, Los Olivos Dunn 0: Logan Egan had 11 kills to lead the Warriors to a 25-14, 25-21, 25-16 sweep in Tuesday’s CIF Southern Section Division 6 first-round match at home.

Brethren Christian (15-12) will host No. 4-seeded Claremont Webb (15-5) in the second round on Thursday at Liberty Christian High at 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Thermal Coachella Valley 11, Estancia 1: The Eagles finished 7-11-1 after Tuesday’s CIF Southern Section Division 6 wild-card game on the road.

