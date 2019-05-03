High School Roundup: Huntington Beach opens CIF Division 1 baseball playoffs with shutout of Moorpark

Edward Pelc and Josh Hahn combined on No. 4-seeded Huntington Beach High’s 1-0 shutout of Moorpark in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoffs Thursday at home.
Pelc went five shutout innings and Hahn the last two for Huntington Beach (23-6). Blake Penso had a run-scoring double in the fifth inning.
Huntington Beach hosts La Puente Bishop Amat in the second round on Tuesday.
Ocean View 5, West Torrance 4: Caleb Hohman was three for four with a double for the Seahawks on Thursday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs at home.
Matt Starr was two for three for Ocean View (22-10). Gavin Kennedy got the win, throwing the complete game, allowing four earned runs on five hits and striking out four.
The Seahawks host Jurupa Hills in the second round Tuesday.
Costa Mesa 6, West Hills de Toledo 2: Benny Rodriguez was two for four with a double and run batted in for the Mustangs in Thursday’s CIF Southern Section Division 6 first-round playoff game on the road.
Omar Munoz had two RBIs for Costa Mesa (13-11). Cameron Chapman got the win, allowing one earned run on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out nine and walked none.
Costa Mesa plays at top-seeded Claremont Webb in the second round on Tuesday.
Yucaipa 4, Edison 0: The Chargers were blanked Thursday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs on the road.
Edison finished the season 16-14.
San Juan Hills 3, Marina 1: The No. 2-seeded Vikings (19-11) were upset in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs Thursday at home.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
CIF Southern Section Division 3 finals: Sage Hill senior swimmer Jason Schreiber won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke on Thursday at Riverside City College.
Schreiber touched in 1 minute 49.33 seconds, a Division 3 meet record, in the individual medley. He won the breaststroke in 55.48.
The Sage Hill 200 medley relay team of Schreiber, Kyle Wong, Adam Yang and Matthew Charles placed seventh in 1:39.69. Sage Hill finished 11th as a team.
Costa Mesa’s Aidan Blair placed third in Division 3 in the 200 freestyle (1:40.87) and second in the 100 butterfly (49.57), as he was out-touched by four-hundredths of a second.
CIF Southern Section Division 1 preliminaries: Fountain Valley sophomore Ivan Nghi qualified second for finals in the 100-yard breaststroke and fourth in the 200 IM on Thursday at Riverside City College.
Nghi touched in 56.06 in the breaststroke, and 1:50.63 in the IM. He was the only local swimmer to qualify for the championship finals (top nine) in an event.
The finals are Saturday at 11 a.m.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
CIF Southern Section Division 3 finals: Sage Hill junior Nicole Harvey finished eighth in the 50-yard freestyle Thursday at Riverside City College.
Harvey touched in 24.84 seconds. The Sage Hill girls’ 400 freestyle relay team of Sydney Rossmann, Sarah Fischer, Sophia Schreiber and Harvey also placed ninth in 3:45.06.
CIF Southern Section Division 1 preliminaries: Fountain Valley senior Hannah Farrow qualified first for finals in the 200-yard individual medley (2:02.88) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.92) on Thursday at Riverside City College.
Newport Harbor senior Ayla Spitz qualified third in both the 100 free (49.47) and 200 free (1:47.51).
Marina senior Sage Matsushima qualified second in the 100 butterfly in 54.54, as well as fifth in the backstroke in 55.46. Huntington Beach’s Madelyn Harris qualified second in the backstroke (55.03) as well as ninth in the 50 free (24.23).
Newport Harbor’s Zoe Spitz qualified fifth in the 50 free (23.87), and CdM’s Michelle Tekawy qualified eighth in the IM in 2:05.94.
Huntington Beach sophomore Summer West qualified sixth in the 200 free in 1:50.92, and fourth in the 500 free in 4:57.21. The Fountain Valley 200 medley relay team and 200 free relay team qualified sixth and fifth, respectively, while Newport Harbor’s 200 and 400 free relay teams qualified sixth and seventh.
The finals are Saturday at 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Huntington Beach 3, Grand Terrace 2: Grace Uribe allowed two runs on five hits while striking out seven in a complete game for the visiting Oilers in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs on Thursday.
Reanna Rudd had a home run and a double to lead the Oilers (16-8). Valerie Rudd also had a triple, and Jadelyn Allchin had a run batted in.
Huntington Beach will play Tuesday against the winner of Mater Dei at Esperanza. The Monarchs and Aztecs are scheduled to play their first-round game on Friday at 3:15 p.m.
Temecula Valley 3, Marina 0: The top-seeded Vikings were upset at home on Thursday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs.
Shayla Thomas had two hits, and Nicole Logrecco had one hit for Marina (16-9), which shared the Surf League title with Los Alamitos.
San Juan Hills 11, Fountain Valley 1: Natalie Gleason had three hits and three RBIs to lead the visiting Stallions in Thursday’s first-round game of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
Fountain Valley (11-17-1) was the second-place team in the Wave League.
Pasadena Poly 10, Costa Mesa 2: The visiting Mustangs were eliminated in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs on Thursday at San Marino High.
Vanessa Rodriguez had two hits. Haley Wolf and Hailie Salyer each had one hit.
Costa Mesa, the second-place team out of the Orange Coast League, finished 11-13.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Corona del Mar 5, Yorba Linda 2: Simon Hall had two goals for the host Sea Kings in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section Southern Division playoffs on Thursday.
Richard Eusey, Kyle Mix and Logan Ip each had one goal for CdM (17-3), which advances to the semifinals on Saturday against St. Margaret’s.
St. Margaret’s 11, Newport Harbor 4: Garrett Rovazzini recorded 16 saves, but it wasn’t enough for the visiting Sailors in Thursday’s quarterfinals of the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section Southern Division playoffs.
Newport Harbor ends its season 13-9.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Foothill 18, Newport Harbor 8: The No. 8-seeded Sailors (10-9) saw their season end against the top-seeded Knights Thursday on the road in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division playoffs.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Claremont Webb 3, Brethren Christian 0: The Gauls defeated the host Warriors 25-7, 25-15, 25-15 in Thursday’s second-round match of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs at Liberty Christian High.
Logan Egan and Koby Gilman each had two kills for Brethren Christian (15-13), which won the Express League title. Jace Knowles had one kill.
