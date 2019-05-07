High School Roundup: Sage Hill boys' tennis advances to CIF Division 1 semifinals

Emin Torlic, Rohun Krishnan and Steven Ferry all swept in singles as the Sage Hill School boys' tennis team beat visiting La Cañada 13-5 in a CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal playoff match Monday.
Torlic dropped just one game in three sets, while Krishnan and Ferry lost no games in their three sets for Sage Hill (17-0), which advances to the Division 1 semifinals for the first time.
Robert Gerschultz and Adam Hung won twice in doubles for the Lightning. The teams of Matthew Strok and Alan Wang, as well as Brian Yu and Ryan Ha, won one doubles set each.
Sage Hill hosts Ventura in the semifinals Wednesday at 3 p.m. Ventura upset No. 2-seeded Woodbridge 11-7 in another quarterfinal match Monday.
BOYS' GOLF
CIF Southern Section Individual Southern Regional: Corona del Mar's T.J. Jenkins and Guy Clauss finished third and fourth, respectively, at Skylinks Golf Course in Long Beach on Monday.
Jenkins shot two-under-par 70 and Clauss carded a 71.
As top-20 finishers, Jenkins and Clauss both advanced to the CIF Southern Section Individual Championship at Goose Creek Golf Club in Jurupa Valley on May 16.
CdM competes as a team at the Southern Regional team championship at Mile Square Golf Course on May 13.
