Laguna Beach girls' water polo advances to Bill Barnett Holiday Cup semifinals with win at Newport Harbor

“Hat’s off to Newport,” said Damato, whose team earlier in the day beat Edison 23-0 in the first round, behind five goals from Poljak. “They did a nice job. I thought they pressed really well, and they were fired up to play. They’re a good team. We know it’s not going to be easy against anybody in the top 10, 11. We’re going to have to play well to win. I don’t think we played poorly. We’ve just got to play more consistently. We had some great moments, but I’d just like to see those more consistently throughout the game.”