Laguna Beach boys' volleyball sweeps Edison

The strength of the argument has varied by sport, but it has been worth a discussion about whether the Sunset Conference was divided correctly.
When the Edison High boys’ volleyball team beat Laguna Beach in the season-opening Tesoro Tournament, that conversation picked up steam.
The Breakers were placed in the Surf League, despite the graduation of Sam Burgi, a talented outside hitter who is now at UCLA.
Meanwhile, Edison brought back much of the same team that managed to claim the third automatic CIF playoff bid in the Sunset League the year prior, but it was put in the Wave League.
One result is not enough to settle a dispute, however, and on Friday night, the Breakers evened the score.
Outside hitter Andrew Reavis had 14 kills to lead the Breakers to a 25-21, 25-22, 25-23 sweep of the Chargers in a Sunset Conference crossover match at Laguna Beach High.
Several players took turns going on mini runs for the Breakers (8-3). Reavis pounded out half of his kills in the opening set, including one that clinched Game 1.
Geste Bianchi, a left-handed opposite, got going in Game 2. He had five of his 12 kills in the set. In Game 3, Bianchi and Tanner Mauro each recorded 1½ blocks, with Lucas Kravitz also joining the block party.
Reavis, who is 6-foot-5, credited the Breakers’ size for helping them to win a close third set.
“I think definitely with Lucas Kravitz in the middle, he’s getting a lot more experience, and he is really helping put up a solid block,” Reavis said. “With Geste on the right side being 6-6, it definitely helps. It’s definitely getting a lot more consistent, which is helping our team in transition.”
Three matches ago, setter Ayrton Garcia got a third hitter to spread the ball around to. Since Enzo Sadler entered the lineup, many of the Breakers have noticed a difference.
“That made a huge difference because Enzo can play any position on the court,” libero George Knapp said. “It just made all the difference. The chemistry, rotations, he’s really great at the net, and the digging is probably the biggest part of it.”
Sadler had six kills in a third set that the Breakers needed the firepower, and his 11th kill of the match closed it out.
Outside hitter James Carpenter caught fire for the Chargers (12-8) in the third set. He had as many kills (10) as setter Niko Boone had assists in Game 3.
“I thought he made some good decisions coming down to the end of the game right there,” Chargers coach Elias Perez said of Carpenter. “He plays with a lot of heart. The best thing about him is that he thinks about what he is going to do.
“What happened there, we got unlucky. We had a bad matchup with their right side, and we kind of got a little predictable there at the end. James did a pretty good job. He made some good decisions, but we just kind of played into their hands a little bit late.”
Before Carpenter’s run, Caden Satterfield led the Edison attack with five kills in Game 2. Libero Cole Power also demonstrated his all-around game, recording three service aces and proving himself to be a capable setter on broken plays.
Coming from the Orange Coast League, Bianchi said that the Breakers get excited about the opportunity to play higher-level competition. He also believes that the growth of the team’s key players has made it more equipped to compete with teams in the Surf League.
“I’m bigger,” Bianchi said. “Andrew’s bigger. Ayrton is a more experienced setter. We don’t have middles, but we still handle, and our defense is really good this year.”