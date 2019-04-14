High School Male Athlete of the Week: Aidan Goltz a playmaker for Newport Harbor boys’ lacrosse

“He’s got tremendous athleticism,” Lofthouse said. “He’s not just a great lacrosse player, but he’s also a great football player too. He’s taken a lot of pride in being a really good football player. I think next year, he has the potential to be one of the best receivers in the league, for sure. He’s worked hard with the receiver coaches, he’s worked with coach [Kevin] Emerson, our offensive coordinator. He’s one of those kids who just fully buys in to whatever he’s doing.