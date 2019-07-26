Sage Hill’s Johnny King earns Academy League boys’ basketball MVP award

Sage Hill School senior center Johnny King earned the Academy League MVP award after helping the Lightning win their first league title in boys’ basketball.

Senior guard Jack Strohman and sophomore guard Cooper Green also earned first-team accolades, while Lightning coach Billy Conlon was the league Coach of the Year.

King, bound for Pomona-Pitzer, averaged 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots for Sage Hill (23-12, 7-1 in league), which earned the outright league title after a 63-57 overtime victory over rival St. Margaret’s in the league finale. King had 28 points and 26 rebounds in that game.

Sage Hill, which set a program single-season wins record, advanced to its first CIF Southern Section title game in program history before losing 68-52 to Oxnard Santa Clara in the Division 5AA title game. The Lightning also advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF State Southern California Regional Division V playoffs, again losing at Santa Clara 54-43.

Sage Hill junior forward Ryan Hosseinzadeh earned second-team honors.

