Pacifica Christian Orange County’s Aidan Murphy is Academy League Player of the Year in boys’ soccer

Pacifica Christian Orange County High midfielder Aidan Murphy earned the Academy League Player of the Year award for boys’ soccer in the 2018-19 season.

The senior produced 11 goals and 13 assists for the Tritons (7-9-4, 3-3-2), which finished third in the league.

Freshmen Will Volner and Bennett Penticuff also received first-team honors.

Volner, a defender, had two goals and eight assists.

Penticuff, a forward, scored 12 goals to go with 10 assists.

Pacifica Christian defeated Rancho Cucamonga United Christian Academy 4-3 in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoffs, before falling to Santa Barbara Bishop Diego 10-2 in the second round.

