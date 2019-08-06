Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Pacifica Christian Orange County’s Aidan Murphy is Academy League Player of the Year in boys’ soccer

By Daily Pilot Staff
Aug. 6, 2019
4:38 PM
Pacifica Christian Orange County High midfielder Aidan Murphy earned the Academy League Player of the Year award for boys’ soccer in the 2018-19 season.

The senior produced 11 goals and 13 assists for the Tritons (7-9-4, 3-3-2), which finished third in the league.

Freshmen Will Volner and Bennett Penticuff also received first-team honors.

Volner, a defender, had two goals and eight assists.

Penticuff, a forward, scored 12 goals to go with 10 assists.

Pacifica Christian defeated Rancho Cucamonga United Christian Academy 4-3 in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoffs, before falling to Santa Barbara Bishop Diego 10-2 in the second round.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

