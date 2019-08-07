Sage Hill boys’ soccer has trio on San Joaquin League first team

Sage Hill School senior midfielder Robert Gerschultz, senior midfielder Greg Suhr and sophomore defender Micah Bush made the All-San Joaquin League first team in the 2018-19 boys’ soccer season.

Gerschultz (seven goals and four assists), Suhr (three goals and four assists) and Bush (three goals) led the Lightning (7-7, 5-3 in league) to a runner-up finish in the league.

In the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs, the Lightning defeated Long Beach St. Anthony 3-2 in the wild-card round and Cerritos Valley Christian in the first round. Sage Hill lost to Nuevo Nuview Bridge 2-1 in the second round.

Sophomore defender Alvaro Corona, junior midfielder Jonathan Lake and senior defender Tommy Burns were second-team picks.

Junior midfielder Dylan Ray was an honorable mention.

