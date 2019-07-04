Emily Elliott a first-team performer again for Sage Hill girls' basketball

Sage Hill School power forward Emily Elliott earned a spot on the San Joaquin League first team for girls’ basketball this season.
The sophomore received a first-team nod for the second year in a row, as she was a first-team performer in the Academy League as a freshman.
As a sophomore, Elliott averaged 17.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 1.95 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
Sage Hill freshman point guard Isabel Gomez was named to the second team. She averaged 11.4 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. Gomez was also an effective free-throw shooter, and she averaged close to two three-pointers per game.
Small forward Zoe Mazakas earned honorable mention as a junior.
Sage Hill finished 14-8 overall and 4-4 in the league, good enough for third place and a berth into the CIF Southern Section Division 3A playoffs.
El Segundo beat Sage Hill 44-28 in a playoff opener.
