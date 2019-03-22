Newport Harbor girls’ lacrosse routs rival Corona del Mar

“[Vickers] has been out for eight weeks with a really severe ankle injury, and this was just her second game,” Newport Harbor coach Brooke Martini said. “I think today she just really showed everyone, ‘I am Reese.’ She’s a team player. She knows how to draw offense and she has that really good lacrosse IQ. She’ll just go. You don’t know when she’s going to go, and when she does she’ll get you.”