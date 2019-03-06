DAILY PILOT

Corona del Mar quarterback Ethan Garbers commits to Washington

By
Mar 05, 2019 | 4:20 PM
Corona del Mar High's Ethan Garbers, seen reading through progressions against Los Alamitos on Oct. 12, 2018, threw for 4,135 yards and 55 touchdowns last season. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)

Corona del Mar High junior quarterback Ethan Garbers committed to the University of Washington football program on Monday.

The three-star pocket passer made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “I’m a DAWG!! #PurpleReign.”

Garbers accounted for 61 of his team’s 65 total touchdowns in 2018. He threw for 4,135 yards and 55 touchdowns, leading the Sea Kings to the CIF Southern Section Division 4 championship game.

Sea Kings coach Dan O’Shea said that the stability of the program and the location are appealing aspects to the Washington program.

“Since Coach [Chris] Petersen got there, they just have turned that program around,” O’Shea said. “They have become competitive on a national level. Within the Pac-12, you have the stability that he has brought to the program. He’s been successful at Boise State.

“Looking at the landscape of college football, it’s really important to go to a place where the coaching staff will be there long-term and develop him as a student-athlete.”

At a Pac-12 rival, Garbers may one day have the opportunity to play against his older brother, Chase Garbers. Chase saw significant playing time at quarterback for Cal as a redshirt freshman last season.

Many will be intrigued by the possibility of the Garbers brothers facing each other in a college football game, but they are not CdM’s only high-end prospects.

John Humphreys, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound wide receiver who doubles as a defensive back, and Mark Redman, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end, are also being heavily recruited.

CdM has developed into one of the best public school football programs in Orange County, which happens to be a mission statement of O’Shea’s.

“Our intent for the longest time is to be the single-best public school in Orange County in terms of high school football, and our quest continues,” O’Shea said. “That’s certainly a testament to the players and the community because we love the local kids and the neighborhood. We look forward to developing them as Sea Kings.”

