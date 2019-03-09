Fran Quinn, Scott McCarron share lead at Hoag Classic

A steady wind made things difficult for golfers Friday at the Hoag Classic at Newport Beach Country Club.
Two 53-year-olds were up to the challenge at the PGA Tour Champions event.
Fran Quinn and Scott McCarron each shot a seven-under-par 64 to share the lead after the first day of the three-day tournament.
Doug Garwood is in third place at five-under 66, while Billy Andrade, Corey Pavin and David Toms form a three-way tie for fourth place at four under after each firing a 67.
Quinn had right hip replacement surgery in November, just after sneaking into the top 54 in the Charles Schwab Cup points following a strong finish at a tournament in Virginia.
It was the second straight year that Quinn needed to rally in order to keep his PGA Tour Champions playing card.
“I don’t want to do that anymore,” Quinn said with a laugh. “I know my wife doesn’t. She’s had enough of that.”
Quinn seems to be fine dealing with adversity. He won’t need any comebacks to stay on tour if he shoots more rounds like he did Friday.
Quinn’s round, which matched his career-best performance on the tour, included eight birdies and just one bogey. The bogey came on the final hole he played at No. 9, after he missed about a three-foot par putt.
“I played really well tee to green,” said Quinn, who tied for sixth at this event last year when it was known as the Toshiba Classic and is playing this year due to a sponsor exemption. “I might have made five birdies inside of three feet, so I had a couple real kick-ins. I made a great putt on 17 from about 35 feet, which was nice, for birdie. But just overall I played very, very solid … in these conditions this golf course is difficult.”
McCarron, like Quinn, had eight birdies and just one bogey, on No. 16. He has been playing well, as he tied for second last week at the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Ariz., and has placed in the top 25 in his last four tournaments. McCarron also tied for second at this event last year.
“Every hole plays crosswind, just with the way this golf course is set up,” said McCarron, who played at UCLA. “With this wind, it’s tough. You’ve got to really change your start lines off the tee and be able to control the trajectory of the golf ball. I did that very well today.”
McCarron will be looking to change personal history. He has not won any of the five previous tournaments he has led or co-led following the opening round.
Garwood, who got into the event as an alternate after Retief Goosen withdrew, is just happy to be playing. Garwood said he experienced an atrial fibrillation episode during the first round of the stop in Tucson on March 1.
“They hooked me up to machines after the round, took me to the hospital and had me shocked to get my heart back in rhythm,” Garwood said. “So I was just happy to play the next two days. Of course, [I’m] happy to be here this week.”
The Hoag Classic is one of three California events on tour, and Garwood said he enjoys playing in all of them. However, he’s smart enough to not be commuting from his home in Chatsworth to Orange County this week.
“With traffic, it could be 2½ hours,” he said with a grin.
Andrade, tied for fourth with Pavin and Toms, said he putted better than he has in a long time. He opened with three birdies on his first four holes to take the early lead.
Andrade said the greens were firmer than he had anticipated, with the wet weather that Southern California has gotten recently. He also saluted the fans in Newport Beach for a strong turnout Friday, despite the cold weather.
“I thank the people for coming out and seeing some good golf,” Andrade said. “We've got a great field, so it's always nice to play in front of big crowds. This place always seems to have it.”
Local favorite Fred Couples, who lives in Newport Beach, also remains in contention. He is one of five golfers tied for seventh place at three-under 68.
Couples, who won this event in 2010 and 2014, was part of a popular group Friday that also included two-time event winner Jay Haas and Mark O’Meara. Haas withdrew late in the round due to a back injury, while O’Meara shot even-par 71 and is tied for 33rd.