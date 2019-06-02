High School Male Athlete of the Week: Kyle Pham of Corona del Mar boys’ tennis came up clutch

The fact that Pham joins Hoffmann isn’t insignificant. He said he tries to keep in touch with those seniors from his freshman year of 2016, players like Hoffmann and Pedro Fernandez del Valle. Pham played No. 3 singles behind those two players as a freshman, yet he also had significant moments himself. He won the deciding set to help the Sea Kings capture the CIF State Southern California Regional title match, 4-3 over Rolling Hills Estates Peninsula.