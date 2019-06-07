Newport Harbor boys' basketball to host George Yardley tournament, summer camps

The Newport Harbor High boys’ basketball team will host the George Yardley Summer Basketball Tournament from June 27-30, as well as the seventh annual Sailors boys’ and girls’ basketball camp from July 15-18.
The 16-team George Yardley tournament will also feature Edison, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and Corona del Mar as other local teams.
All opening-round games are June 27 at Newport Harbor. Edison plays CdM at 11 a.m., while Laguna Beach plays Northwood at 1:30 p.m. Fountain Valley takes on Mater Dei at 2:45 p.m., followed by CdM against Troy at 4 p.m.
Newport Harbor will play Carlsbad La Costa Canyon in the final game of the day at 7:45 p.m.
Other teams in the tournament include El Toro, Esperanza, Northwood, Mater Dei, Santa Margarita, Wildomar Elsinore, Orange Lutheran and San Juan Hills. The four-day tournament concludes with the championship game on June 30 at 6:45 p.m.
The Sailors boys’ and girls’ basketball camp is for third- through eighth-graders, and will take place in one session on July 15-18 from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $175, including a camp T-shirt, and it will be directed by Newport Harbor boys’ basketball head coach Bob Torribio and assistant coach Jason Carey.
For more information on the camp, contact Carey at (714) 488-7288 or coachcarey1@cox.net, or visit newporharborbasketball.net.
::
Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.
For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.