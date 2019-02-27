Jack Strohman's buzzer-beater lifts Sage Hill boys' basketball to CIF SoCal Regional Division V win

“I’ve hit a couple of [game-tying shots], but that was my first game winner,” Strohman said. “I went left, I tried to get all the way to the rim but the guy kind of played off me so I went to the pull-up … Coach drew up a great play to let me go left and get to my shot. That’s probably my best shot, from the left elbow, so it was perfect. As soon as it came out of my hand, I knew it was going in.