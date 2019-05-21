8 locals selected to play in 52nd Orange County All-Star Baseball Game

Huntington Beach High’s Josh Hahn highlights one of eight local seniors who are expected to play in the Kiwanis Club of Greater Anaheim’s 52nd Orange County High School All-Star Baseball Game on Tuesday at La Palma Park’s Dee Fee Field at 7 p.m.
The area players representing the South will be Hahn, Ocean View’s Gavin Kennedy, Newport Harbor’s John Olmstead, Corona del Mar’s Tommy Wilcox, Edison’s Matt Swartz, and Laguna Beach’s Cutter Clawson and Kolton Freeman. Marina’s Cory Lewis will play for the North.
Hahn, a UCLA-committed left-handed pitcher and first baseman, will represent the Oilers after helping his team win the Surf League championship and reach the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals.
Kennedy, who has signed with Cal State Fullerton, led the Seahawks to an undefeated Golden West League title and the Division 3 quarterfinals.
Olmstead, a USC-bound shortstop, is the area’s lone All-Star selection at a middle infielder position.
Wilcox, bound for the University of Tennessee, had a 1.91 earned-run average this season.
Swartz went 3-2 with a 1.86 ERA for the Chargers. He struck out 27 and walked 12.
Clawson, who played first base and pitched for the Breakers, carried a .346 batting average with six home runs this season.
Freeman, an outfielder, batted .389 with four home runs, while Laguna Beach head coach Jeff Sears is an assistant for the South roster.
Lewis helped the Vikings to the Wave League crown.
9 local seniors in O.C. All-Star Softball Game
Nine local seniors have been selected to play in the 21st Orange County Softball Coaches All-Star Classic on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Irvine’s Bill Barber Park’s Deanna Manning Stadium.
Here are the local players:
Katie Belmontes, Costa Mesa, OF (Cal State Northridge)
Shayla Thomas, Marina, 1B (Cal State Northridge)
Nicole Logrecco, Marina, SS (Worcester Polytechnic Institute)
Jenna Bloom, Edison, P (Arkansas)
Serena Starks, Edison, SS/OF (Princeton)
Jaelyn Operana, Edison, OF (Tennessee)
Jadelyn Allchin, Huntington Beach, OF (Washington)
Kelly Ryono, Huntington Beach, 1B (Illinois)
Megan Ryono, Huntington Beach, 2B (Columbia)
Coaches: Shelly Luth and Dan Hay, Marina
::
Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.
For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.