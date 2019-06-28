OCSC falls to Club Tijuana in exhibition match

Gustavo Bou’s spot kick in the 16th minute was the difference for the Xoloitzcuintles in a 1-0 victory, who notched their second shutout win in as many games in their preparations for next month’s start of the Liga MX season. They had a few more good opportunities, but not many, as OCSC -- looking to rise after a difficult first half of their campaign in the second-tier USL Championship -- used defensive organization and strong ball movement to keep things fairly even.