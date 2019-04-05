High School Swimming Preview: Newport Harbor girls again loaded

“Honestly, I just want to have a good season and do my best and swim well in all of my events, but also set a good example for some of the younger girls on the team,” said Ayla Spitz, who won the 500-yard freestyle at CIF finals last year and was second in the 200 free. “As a senior, one of my goals is to get everyone excited about swimming, because a lot of these girls are used to water polo and not that used to going to swim meets every week. I want to get them excited about that.”