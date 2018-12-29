Chipotle’s Rose Parade float is made of what customers eat

The float will have a vibrant green palette from the leaves of romaine lettuce and cilantro and the skins of bell, jalapeno and poblano peppers, tomatillos and avocados. White rice, ground fine, will be used as lettering, and fragrant cumin and cloves will bring darker tones and warm scents. The centerpiece of the scene — a tractor — will get its red color from 200 pounds of chili flakes, and its tires will get their texture from sunflower seeds.