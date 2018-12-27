DAILY PILOT

Police search for possible additional victims after H.B. man is arrested in alleged sexual assaults of developmentally disabled women

By Julia Sclafani
Dec 27, 2018 | 12:40 PM
Rusty Lee Love, 52, of Huntington Beach is suspected of sexually assaulting three developmentally disabled women in their Costa Mesa homes while providing unlicensed massage services. (Courtesy of Costa Mesa Police Department)

The Costa Mesa Police Department says it is looking for potential additional victims after a Huntington Beach man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting developmentally disabled women while providing massage services.

Rusty Lee Love, 52, was arrested Dec. 21 in Huntington Beach. Three women alleged he sexually assaulted them in their Costa Mesa homes while he was providing unlicensed massage services between 2017 and 2018, police said.

After the arrest, detectives learned that Love had been working in Orange and San Diego counties as a ride-services driver, and police began looking for possible additional victims, authorities said.

Love was released from Orange County Jail on Saturday after posting $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Costa Mesa police Det. Rob Dimel at (714) 754-5363.

