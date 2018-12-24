DAILY PILOT

Pilot, passenger survive weekend crash at John Wayne Airport

By KTLA
Dec 24, 2018 | 10:35 AM
A small airplane crashed at John Wayne Airport Saturday afternoon, but both the pilot and a passenger walked away unharmed. (File Photo / Los Angeles Times)

A pilot and passenger walked away with only minor injuries after a single-engine airplane crashed at John Wayne Airport Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee went down about 4:15 p.m. on commercial runway 20-R, airport spokeswoman Deanne Thompson said.

Both people on board suffered injuries described as minor and neither was taken to a hospital, she said.

A small fuel leak was quickly contained, Thompson added. The crash did not result in a fire.

Orange County Fire Authority firefighters responded to the scene and set to work towing the damaged aircraft away, she said.

No flights were impacted as a result of the incident, according to Thompson.

