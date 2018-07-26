The Crowd: Laguna Beach Playhouse gets top billing

Orange County family history came to life in the form of the descendants of some of the region’s pioneer founders coming forward to support Laguna Playhouse at a recent golden anniversary gala. Jared Mathis, the great-grandson of Nellie Gail Moulton, the storied rancher, equestrian, artist and arts patron, joined members of the 21st century Moulton family, including his cousin and business partner Scott Barnes, presenting the playhouse with a $1-million gift to be used for renovation and restoration of the Moulton Theatre in Laguna.