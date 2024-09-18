Local astronomer and coastal resort co-host monthly star-studded evenings

A high-power telescope for star viewing on the Grand Terrace at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point.

When a marine layer began to roll in on the Orange County coastline on a recent Saturday night, local astronomy enthusiast Anthony Perkic wasn’t worried.

“From experience, I knew there was always a possibility that there would be clouds, especially along the coast.” Perkic said.

Perkic is the founder of outreach astronomy organization Orion Bear Astronomy and is experienced in conducting telescope demonstrations. He is also leading the S’mores and Stargazing series at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point this fall. In the event of bad weather, Perkic comes prepared with a projection presentation.

“We can still talk about the constellations in the sky, where the planets are,” he said.

Perkic spoke to the Waldorf Astoria guests about this year’s total solar eclipse and the May 10 solar storm that resulted in an aurora, a spectacular natural light display, visible over Southern California.

People of all ages are invited to spend a night under the stars as a part of the resort’s special series. Using a high-power telescope on the hotel’s Grand Terrace, attendees can view the moon and planets. The event also utilizes special lasers to help teach guests how to orient themselves with the cardinal directions using the sky.

During the month of October, Saturn will become more visible, while the best viewing for Jupiter happens in November. There is a possibility of viewing bright stars like Vega and Capella as well as some double stars and star clusters too. The dates of the series were chosen for the probability of optimum viewing.

“I coordinated these dates knowing full well that the moon will be visible and certain planets will be visible,” said Perkic. “Ninety percent of the time when I am dealing with casual public viewers, that is what they want to see.”

Perkic’s passion for astronomy began at a young age, inspired by Comet Hale-Bopp, which was visible to the naked eye for about an 18-month period from 1996 to 1997. It was one of the brightest comets observed in decades.

“Comet Hale-Bopp was dazzling everyone in the sky and that led me to ask my parents for a telescope for Christmas,” said Perkic. “It started out as a hobby and years later turned into a profession.”

Today, Perkic leads telescope demonstrations around Southern California and runs his own website dedicated to astronomy and his own astrophotography work at orionbearastronomy.com.

Besides the stargazing, the Waldorf Astoria will also offer fireside s’mores at the event, providing the ingredients for toasting marshmallows and making memories.

Toast marshmallows and stargaze with a high-power telescope at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point this Fall. (Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach)

Perkic said there is plenty of fun to be had at the events, pesky marine layer or not.

“Just looking through the telescope is an experience because many people have never done that,” said Perkic. “Come with an open mind.”

Perkic will return for the next installment of the series on Oct. 5 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The series will wrap up with a final event on Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information visit waldorfastoriamonarchbeach.com.