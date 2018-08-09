The Crowd: Gentlemen’s Smoker still raises scholarship funds

The major undertaking was produced by Balboa Bay Resort General Manager Sam El-Rabaa, working in conjunction with Balboa Bay Club General Manager Leticia Rice and event coordinators Aaron Trent and Melanie Hertrick. Chairman of the Balboa Bay Club Board of Governors John Wortmann returned as master of ceremonies and was joined by former Costa Mesa mayor, businessman and comic wit Peter Buffa. The duo encouraged the crowd to bid generously on an array of amazing travel, dining, wine and lifestyle items, including a trip to Las Vegas on a private jet. At the end of the evening $36,000 had been raised.