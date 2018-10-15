Supporters attend benefit for OCMA’s planned home

Still, we embrace the unknown. Some of us are far more courageous than most. In an esoteric sense our world of art is something of a barometer on that evolving modernity. Recently, the street artist Banksy, the one who works anonymously, rose to new heights of celebrity when his painting of a girl with a balloon sold for $1.4 million at Sotheby’s. When the gavel fell on the auction, the artist had rigged the gold rococo frame with a shredding device. The work was reduced to strips flowing out of the bottom of the frame. The art world gasped, the rest of the planet took notice, some shook their heads, others applauded.