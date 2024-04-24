‘Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE’ blooms at South Coast Plaza

Florals for spring may not have impressed Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada,” but the fashionable use of flowers at South Coast Plaza’s spring floral exhibit is quite spectacular. “Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE” is a special exhibit featuring fresh floral installations inspired by art at the Costa Mesa shopping destination with fresh flowers styled on 18 mannequins to resemble bespoke ensembles.

On display April 24 through April 28, the exhibit coincides with South Coast’s 34th Southern California Spring Garden Show, happening April 25 through 28. The garden event will include unique plant and garden vendors and showcase eight outdoor living space vignettes.

Floral artists worked through the night to complete the elaborately dressed mannequins in time for the opening on Wednesday morning. The artists drew inspiration for their designs from other well-known artists and familiar styles.

“Dali Lady Butterfly,” created by Bonne Fleurs, for example, was inspired by Salvador Dali’s painting, “Woman with a Butterfly.” Dali’s version famously depicts a female figure with a topiary of flowers in place of a head and scepter topped with a large yellow Danube Clouder butterfly. Bonne Fleurs’ installation uses yellow roses to recreate the gold gown and monstera leaves as butterfly wings. The piece is supported by the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, where the hotel’s Club Lounge currently features a curated collection of work from Dali; one of two places to see the surrealists work on display in Orange County right now.

“Winged Victory of Samothrace,” created by Sarah C. Brown Designs, at South Coast Plaza’s “Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE.” (Sarah Mosqueda)

“Winged Victory of Samothrace,” created by Sarah C. Brown Designs, is inspired by the 2nd-century B.C. Greek sculpture sometimes referred to as “Niké of Samothrace.” The headless, armless figure, known for its placement at the bow of ships to ensure safe journeys, is recreated in the show with silver-foliaged Dusty Miller leaves.

The inspiration for the Bowers Museum-supported “Asian Comic” mannequin comes straight from the Santa Ana museum’s current exhibition, “Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form,” which celebrates anime, Japanese manga and renowned creators like Osamu Tezuka, Miyako Maki and Hur Young Man.

Floral artist Becky Rice of Pink Poppy Designs, based in Fallbrook, was tapped for the creation of the piece that takes direct inspiration from the fashion art of Mikio Sabe and the distinct characteristics of anime cosplay.

“I needed to do a little research before I designed her,” said Rice, who incorporated the illustrated movement found in anime cartoons with a cloud of pink flowers beneath the mannequin’s feet and a swirl of purple behind her.

A nearly transparent skeleton leaf emulates lace on the dress while orange blooming alstroemeria flowers fluff up the dress like tulle. Rice said she used nearly 3,000 skeleton leaves, hand-glued together to create the look. Aspidistra leaves spray-painted gold make up the tall boots, and dyed corn husks were used to create the hair.

A floral design at South Coast Plaza inspired by “Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form,” a current exhibition at Bowers Museum. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Flowers can be a fickle medium to work with, but Rice, who often designs installations for weddings and holds a degree in horticulture, is skilled at her craft.

“I always cut the stems fresh when I receive them, and then I add flower food to my water. I have a flower cooler too,” said Rice. “But if there are flowers that need to open up, I put them in a warmer environment.”

Rice worked on the project for about three weeks, although she didn’t receive the mannequin until the day before the opening.

“Really, all of this hard work happens a few days before because the flowers are all fresh,” said Rice.

Pink Poppy Designs artist Becki Rice, from left, with Bowers chairwoman Anne Shih, president and CEO Seán O’Harrow and external affairs VP Kelly Bishop. (Sarah Mosqueda)

“Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE” is on display until April 28, and guests have the opportunity to vote for the fan favorite.