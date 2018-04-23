Light and color transform Segerstrom Center’s Argyros Plaza for glow-in-the-dark concert

The Segerstrom Center for the Arts' Julianne and George Argyros Plaza glowed in the dark Saturday evening during a free concert called "Brilliance! — A Night of Music and Light."
The Costa Mesa entertainment venue encouraged guests to wear light-up accessories and join a crowd dancing to the sounds of Santa Ana-based electronic artist Dulse and Los Angeles post-disco dance-punk duo De Lux.
Visitors snapped photos in Brian Stocker's Light Painting Photo Booth, decorated their faces with luminescent paint designs and wandered through a Blacklight Forest.
Irvine-based Summit Technology Laboratory premiered prototypes of lasers.