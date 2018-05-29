Veterans organization remembers fallen comrades on Memorial Day in Costa Mesa

The Freedom Committee of Orange County presented a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial Park & Mortuary in Costa Mesa to honor the sacrifices of those killed serving in the armed forces.
The 64th annual ceremony was organized by World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Middle East veterans who often share their experiences with students and educators at area schools.
Retired Army Col. Denton Knapp delivered the keynote speech, and the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing band and the Orange Empire Chorus performed. The event included a display of World War II and current military vehicles.
A wreath-laying ceremony honored all military branches.