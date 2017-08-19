Pacific Wine & Food Classic debuts at Newport Dunes

The Pacific Wine & Food Classic made its debut Saturday at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, and more chefs, wines, demonstrations, discussions and music are on the way Sunday.
The event features restaurants including Fig & Olive, Bluewater Grill, Taco Rosa and Sundried Tomato and wineries such as Barossa Valley Estate, Jam Cellars and The Keaton by Diane Keaton.
Sunday’s hours are 2 to 5 p.m., with VIP admission at 1 p.m.
General admission is $150; VIP admission is $200.
Proceeds will support Golden Rule, a charity that administers grants to those in need in the restaurant industry.
Newport Dunes is at 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach. For more information, visit pacificwineandfood.com.