Pacific Wine & Food Classic debuts at Newport Dunes

The Pacific Wine & Food Classic made its debut Saturday at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, and more chefs, wines, demonstrations, discussions and music are on the way Sunday.

The event features restaurants including Fig & Olive, Bluewater Grill, Taco Rosa and Sundried Tomato and wineries such as Barossa Valley Estate, Jam Cellars and The Keaton by Diane Keaton.

Sunday’s hours are 2 to 5 p.m., with VIP admission at 1 p.m.

General admission is $150; VIP admission is $200.

Proceeds will support Golden Rule, a charity that administers grants to those in need in the restaurant industry.

Newport Dunes is at 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach. For more information, visit pacificwineandfood.com.